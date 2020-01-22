A hotel in the central location of the Night Bazaar will enable you to effortlessly explore and experience the best the city has to offer.

When staying in Thailand's northern capital, you have a lot of choices when it comes to your accommodation, in terms of style, budget and location. Let's focus on the last point: where to stay. You could choose to stay in the mountains, beside the river or in the Old Town. In this article, we're going to offer up five good reasons to choose a hotel near the Night Bazaar in Chiang Mai. A hotel in this central location will enable you to effortlessly explore and experience the best the city has to offer. So, without further ado, let's discover what these reasons are…

Night Bazaar

There is so much to see, do and eat at this amazing market held every Sunday night (18:00 - 22:30) in the Old Town. It covers all Ratchadamnoen Road and many side streets as well; all of which are closed to cars and only allow foot traffic. From organismic street food and live music to an array of colour souvenirs and local arts and crafts, there is so much to buy you might want to invest in a second suitcase! A great place to pick up presents for the folks back home.

Relaxation Therapy

Beyond amazing food, shopping, nature and history, Chiang Mai is also renowned for its wealth of wellness retreats. If you don’t have time for a 10-day detox in the mountains, consider stopping by one of the city’s ubiquitous spas to get a head-to-toe massage, body wrap, salt scrub or foot rub. And, if you’re feeling adventurous, get a blind message; these therapists have an enhanced tact sense and will take you to Nirvana.

Wat Phan Tao

Sitting in the shadow of famous Wat Chedi Luang is beautiful Wat Phan Tao, an oft-overlooked but impressive – and less crowded! – wooden temple. The main prayer hall is made from dark teak wood and inside is a gold image of the Buddha, all supported by 23 gigantic pillars. At the back of the temple can be found a large stupa, well-tended garden, pond and bamboo grove. If you catch your day and time right, you might run into a cohort of orange-clad monks, always quick with a smile.

Cooking School

Food is one of the true delights of Thailand and what better place to get some insider tips than the nation’s foodie capital. Chiang Mai is home to many notable cooking schools in the city centre. Perhaps the very best souvenir you can take home from your time in the Land of Smiles is insider knowledge and know-how to recreate your favourite Thai dishes like pad thai and green curry back home for family and friends. Oh, and of course, learn to make khao soi (egg noodle curry soup with chicken) in its homeland!

Lanna Folklife Museum

The Lanna Folklife Museum is an enthralling museum bursting with exhibitions (in English, Thai and Chinese) about the history, culture and lives of the fascinating Lanna people of northern Thailand. Also known as Lan Na, Lannathai and the “Kingdom of a Million Rice Fields”, this Indianized state, centred in present-day Northern Thailand, dates back from the 13th to 18th centuries. The white colonial-style museum sits in the middle of the Old City, and what was once the municipal court of Chiang Mai.