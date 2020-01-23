A visit to Vegas is an exciting plan! Check out these tips and tricks for an economical trip to Sin City.

(Newswire.net -- January 22, 2020) -- ‘The city that can make you spend money quickly.’ For sure, the city that will enter your mind first is Las Vegas. But did you know that Sin City can be an affordable destination as long as you know when and where to go? If you are planning a holiday or getaway to this lovely, seemingly expensive city, now is the time to know the cheapest month to fly to Vegas. And guess what, January is at the top – just in time for the new year!

Cheapest Month to Fly to Vegas

What are the Cheapest Months to Fly?

As with any other destinations, the flight cost to Vegas depends on your point of origin and the time of the year you intend to fly. For example, flights can be as low as $45 if you are traveling from California, but it can go as high as $200 if you are from Boston.

January

If you want to save money on airfare, January is the month to go! During the first month of the year, you can get really low prices especially if you are coming from certain cities, such as Chicago and New York. The cost of a flight can go down as much as 15%.

Why? Well, this attributed to the weather in Vegas, as January is the city’s coldest month when temperatures drop to as low as 34 degrees Fahrenheit. Generally, such temperatures may not be ideal for travelers, but so is the scorching heat in summer. At least in January, you can enjoy Vegas without worrying about the heat while you celebrate the new year.

August and October

Aside from January, there are also times when airfare is particularly lower than usual; these are during the months of August and October. Do mind though that the weather can be extremely hot in August. On the other hand, October provides better temperatures for travelers.

Airlines Flying to Vegas

Las Vegas. You hear it one time and you are hooked. The city is one of the top destinations among travelers, foreign and locals alike. Most major airports offer flights to Sin City daily, and the most popular airlines with direct flights to Vegas include American Airlines, Delta, Frontier, Southwest, Spirit, and United, among others.

Private jets are also an option. But are private jets safe? Of course, they are as safe as a commercial flight, if not safer. Can private jets fly anywhere? Yes, however, it generally requires thorough planning. Private jets also are known for their speed, so you may be able to get to Sin City faster than you had expected.

Tips to Score Cheap Flights

Let’s say you cannot make it to Vegas in January, August, or October. Luckily, there are some tricks you can try on how to get cheap flights to Vegas. Check them out below.

Book your flight four months in advance. You will see that flights can be 48% cheaper than usual.

There are some who say that airfare is more affordable if you are arriving on a Sunday or booking on a Wednesday.

Others also say there are best days of the week to go to Vegas and when flying can help you book a cheap flight. These include Tuesday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

If your departure date is flexible, you can try these tricks to see if they can help. Also, avoid traveling to Las Vegas during times when the cost of both flights and hotels skyrocket, such as on Christmas, Valentine’s Day, and Super Bowl weekend.

Questions

What is the cheapest time of year to go to Las Vegas?

Certain months, including January, April, August, September, and October, can give you lower prices for a flight. On the other hand, prices are particularly high during March, July, and December.

How far in advance should I book a flight to Vegas?

The possibility of booking a cheap flight is higher if you book months in advance, but if this is not possible, you should try to book at least 14 days ahead of preferred departure, as flight prices can significantly increase within two weeks.

Which is the best month to visit Las Vegas?

The best time to visit Las Vegas is when the weather is neither hot nor cold. These months are March to May when it is not extremely hot, and September to November, during the fall season.

Bottom Line

Las Vegas is one of the most popular city destinations worldwide and even domestically speaking. Planning a quick getaway to Sin City? Well, you should be aware of the cheapest month to fly to Vegas – January, August, and October offer the most economical costs! Also, make sure to book at least 14 days in advance to save money on flights to Vegas. You can also look into the differences between flying private and commercial to see if you’d like to splurge a bit to experience more luxury. You can look into how much it costs to rent a private jet by doing research.