If you’re hearing too many theories about the couple wanting to be independent of the royal family and you want to get the facts straight, look no further.

(Newswire.net -- January 22, 2020) -- News channels love to talk about Meghan Markle. Ever since her televised announcement of her engagement to Prince Harry, she’s been trending on social media. Now, with their decision to be independent of the royal family, it’s only going to intensify.

If you’re hearing too many theories and want to get the facts straight, look no further. Here’s what we know, and our unbiased opinion on how this move will affect the couple, the royal family, and the world.

What We Know So Far

On 8 January 2020, the couple announced that they are stepping back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family.

The Queen stated that while she would prefer they stayed, “we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life.”

The couple will be living part-time in Canada, and divide their time between North America and the UK.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex don’t want to be reliant on public funds. Instead, they will use their current wealth to build a global brand.

Why Did Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Choose Canada?

The couple wanted to be independent of the royal family and start their new life in North America, but why Canada? Experts explain this was a smart move on their part.

Tax Advantages

Financially, moving to Canada will help the couple avoid the US’s complicated international tax laws. Otherwise, they run the risk of having the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) send notices to the royal family in Buckingham Palace.

Security

Canada is a member of the British Commonwealth, and the Queen is head of state, so the couple may be able to draw on the Canadian state for help with security. As internationally protected people, they’ll have an easier time receiving Royal Protection from the Metropolitan Police in Canada. In the U.S, they would have little to no options.

Divorce Laws

Markle married actor and producer Trevor Engelson in 2011 and concluded a no-fault divorce two years later, so she’s no stranger to the law. In the event of a split, Canadian divorce law divides new marital wealth equally. If they moved to the U.S., the conditions of their divorce would have been determined by each state.

The Effects of “Megxit”

The New York Times crew coined the term “Megxit” by drawing parallels between the couple’s separation and Brexit, UK’s withdrawal from the European Union.

How Are Canadians Handling It?

Canada’s largest newspaper, The Globe and Mail, published a scathing editorial stating that the royal couple’s migration to Canada goes against everything the country represented. “A royal living in this country does not accord with the long-standing nature of the relationship between Canada and Britain, and Canada and the Crown,” it noted.

Canadians are split as well. Some believe the couple will be a symbol of national pride and elevate the nation’s status. However, the majority of the population isn’t thrilled.

According to a poll by the Angus Reid Institute, 73 percent of Canadians don’t want to cover the expenses of having senior members of the royal family living in their country. They believe their presence could cost taxpayers millions, and cause a constitutional crisis.