March Madness is one of the biggest, most exciting and most fun events in all of sports. Here’s everything you need to know.

(Newswire.net-- January 22, 2020) -- March madness is a term used for the NCAA Division 1 Men’s basketball tournament. It was coined ‘March Madness’ by an Illinois High School official, Henry V. Porter in 1939, which is when the tournament began. However, the term did not make its way to the tournament until Brent Musburger, the CBA broadcaster, used it while he was covering the 1982 tournament.

The hugely popular sporting event that picks out the best basketball players playing at college level. There are currently 68 teams taking part in March madness, which is staggering considering that, in the first year of the tournament, there were only 8 teams playing for the title. Many people enjoy betting on March Madness, and websites like Unibet Review offer great advice on making the best betting decisions.

How are the teams selected?

There are two different ways a basketball team can make it into the NCAA Division 1 Men’s basketball tournament. The 32 Division I conferences all receive an automatic bid, which they each award to the team that wins the postseason conference tournament. Regardless of how a team performed during the regular season, if they are eligible for postseason play and win their conference tournament, they receive a bid to the NCAA tournament. These teams are known as automatic qualifiers.

If the teams don’t get in this way, then there is a selection committee, where 10 members decide which 36 teams that have not automatically qualified are worthy of playing in March Madness.

Once the teams are selected, each team is given a rank from 1 to 68, based on how they played in the season and their regular performance. Four teams are eliminated after the opening round of the tournament.

The 64 remaining teams are the divided into four regions. If it wasn’t already complicated enough, these 4 sets or 16 are ranked from 1 to 16. The matches begin with the best teams being pitted against the worst. Statistically, this gives the better teams an advantage as they have the easiest matches in the opening round.

The matches keep going until we are left with just four teams, who battle it out to win the entire tournament.

How can you get involved in March Madness?

Apart from placing online bets and watching the matches with your friends and family, you can get involved in march madness by filling in a ‘bracket’. This bracket encourages you to put every team in order, from the first 64 to the final match of march madness.

This is a great way for you to place bets and guess who is going to win the tournament. However, you should keep in mind that no one has ever managed to guess every placing correctly. It is still worth a try though, and can be really a really fun way to enjoy march madness.

Hopefully this guide has helped you to understand and prepare for march madness, and make sure you know who you want to bet on before the tournament starts.