At the end of the Superbowl’s 100th season, who is most likely to win in the national football league?

(Newswire.net -- January 22, 2020) -- The Superbowl is one of the biggest sporting events in the year. People from all around the world, not just the USA, tune in to watch to see who will win the game. With 256 regular season games having been played and 10 playoff games, the Superbowl 54 match is ready to play.

With that in mind, the question on everyone’s lips is who is going to win this year? Here is a breakdown of some of the odds being placed in line for the big day which is going to take place on the 2nd of February.

Who’s playing?

This year, it is the San Francisco 49’ers who are playing against the Kansas city chiefs. It will be the first time these two teams have payed the big game together.

What are the odds for this Superbowl?

Based on how many times both teams have played in the Superbowl, the San Francisco are immediately placed in the lead. They have played in 6 Superbowls, and have won all but one of these games. The Kansas City Chiefs, however, have only played to Superbowl matches, and have only won one.

The odds at the moment show who bookies think will win the Superbowl. However, no one will ever really know who will win the league until the match is actually played.

The current odds at Safest Betting Sites show that the 49ers are currently at ‘+100’ odds, while the Chiefs are at ‘-120’. However, there is still 11 days to go until the Superbowl, and the odds will almost certainly change before then.

Here are what some NFL analysts and superfans think about who is going to win this year’s Superbowl:

Matt Bowen, NFL analyst: Chiefs. Mahomes is a game-changer. And his ability to make second-reaction plays is the reason I'm picking the Chiefs over the Niners.

Kevin Seifert, national NFL writer: 49ers. They have been remarkably consistent all season, and there's no reason to think they'll change now.

It remains to be seen who is going to win the Superbowl this year. So, keep your eye on the odds, place your bets, and have a great time watching one of the greatest events in the sporting year.