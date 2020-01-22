Do you want to know where it is legal to gamble online in the US? Here’s everything you need to know.

(Newswire.net -- January 22, 2020) -- One topic that most people are interested in is whether or not online gambling is legal in the United States. Many people believe that gambling isn’t legal anywhere in the US, but this is not true.

There are currently 48 states that allow some form of live gambling. The only two states that do not allow any forms of online gambling are Hawaii and Utah. However, there are online casinos and casino games available in almost every state.

What is the legislation for gambling in the USA?

This topic regarding legislation of gambling is not an easy one. All forms of gambling fall under states’ right except for sports betting. A federal law known as the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act forbids states from expanding sports betting.

However, states themselves are allowed to define what they think gambling is. This means that some states can legalize various forms of gambling that other states might not.

Sport’s betting is a different matter, which is no longer considered a state’s right, after the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act was passed in 1992. Now, only 4 states (Delaware, Montana, Nevada, and Oregon) are exempt because each had some form of legalized sports betting on the books at the time. There is still ongoing discussions about repealing the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act. As of now, New Jersey is one state that is currently fighting to repeal this law.

Because America bases a lot of their laws on what could considered to be ‘sins’ or ‘vices’ due to a lingering puturanical influences. This is possibly why the United States has such different gambling laws compared to other countries such as the United Kingdom, which has a much more developed framework for legalized gambling.

Gambling can be a great way to have fun and hopefully make a bit of extra money, as long as you understand the rules and legislation.