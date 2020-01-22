3commas is a crypto-monetary trading bot that contributes to increasing the quality of the trade by providing the trader control and features to increase its profits.

(Newswire.net -- January 22, 2020) -- 3commas is a crypto-monetary trading bot that contributes to increasing the quality of the trade by providing the trader with the correct control and features to increase its profits. It is called 3 commas smartTrade.

Let's find out a little about the 3commas smartTrade approach:

You will have some exclusive features with the SmartTrading approach implemented with the 3Commas tool.

All transactions can be exchanged from one computer to the 3 commas smart trader window. Bittrex, Okex, GDAX, Cex, Jobhits, Huobi, and Poloniex help updates Patch supports Bittrex and Polonex, Poloniex, and Binance Update.

Trailing mechanisms will help you track all changes on the market and rising loss

Contemporary loss and profit-making. This will not be achieved by conventional exchanges

App updates on the state of your order

Purchase Notes

Trader's journal (immediate review of all exchanges ' trading statistics in a handy report).

It allows sense to introduce you to its design now that you are aware of these functionalities and also to light up each.





How do you work 3 commas smart trade?

You will learn about 3 Commas smart trade paper trading role until I share the features of 3Commas. You can use it to test your plans and make virtual money trading. It helps you to learn to trade and also become accustomed to 3Commas smart trade. If available during the first few days, paper 3 commas smart trade feature.

Within one browser Control All Exchanges

You will see that as your screen when you register with your email ID on 3 Commas smart trade and sign up for the first time. In this situation, the balance, rates, and other quick-access features such as Connect to Transactions can be controlled.

3commas smart trade supports all of the best exchanges in cryptocurrencies (Bittrex, KuCoin, Bitfinex, Binance, and Poloniex), all of which you can connect to 3commas smart trading and track from a single program.

Profit and Stop Contemporary

Contemporary stop damages or benefit conditions are controlled and applied according to both the goals you set in live time.

Let's say that you want to purchase a coin, and your entry fee is $X. When 3 commas smart trade detects your buying condition being met, the order will be positioned on the selected exchange. It does not create false buy/sell walls, unlike classical exchange bots.

Likewise, it will regularly check when a stop loss is triggered to ensure that the requirements you set meet at that point. Therefore, your real funds would never wait and will not froze in the exchange itself until the conditions are met.

In short, the bots start looking at the actual price and comparing this to your objectives at the time the order is created from 3 commas smart trade.

And once the coin price meets the requirements you set, the bot closes the position. It's going to take the cost.

Stop and take advantage of the trailing

Stop-Loss Trailing:

For instance, one ETH is purchased for 0.05 BTC, and a one-stop loss target is set within the program, for instance, 10% (0.045 BTC) and benefit is 20% (0.06 BTC). The stop-loss trailer continues to keep track of the interest and changes the stop-loss toward the target. Imagine, for instance, that the price of ETH rises by 10% (0.55 BTC). You are now rearranging the 10 percent stop-loss to 0.0495 BTC. See this official 3 commas smart trade guide for more information about how trailing stop-loss works.

Take-Profit Trailing:

For instance, you open up a place for $5. The benefit is set at $6. The TP itself means your place closes, and you're going to earn $1 when the price is $6.

To boost profits, trailing takeover is necessary; that is, if the value of the place rises, it will not close at a fixed price but lift the situation of closing, as the value will increase. The price will rise–$6 (20 percent), $7 (40 percent)–$8 (60 percent)–the selling cost is increasing, and the profit rises. When the price is raised, it will rise to $7 (40%).

The place is closed in a moment when the price drops above X percent (which you select from in the settings). For instance, if this occurs at $9, you will also receive $3, because of the gain trailer. See this getting started guide of 3 commas smart trade for more detail on how the trailing takeover feature works.

Notifications in real-time

In the top right corner, you can also set mobile alerts, in the search engine, and emails here. You can also change the type of notifications that you want to receive.

Add your trading marks

You can also add comments /notes into your attempt to be able to remember or receive your audit trail in the report on why and when the business was conducted. You can also include comments such as, ' You want to keep this coin for 6 months ' to trade in 3 commas smartTrade efficiently.

Diary of Trader

The diary of traders is another cool feature of this device, where you get a compiled summary of your trades via 3 commas smartTrade. Also, by searching at this journal, you can recognize at a glance the profit or loss you made on a given trade in a specific period.

Conclusion

I like the concept of Crypto trading bots as they make a better choice and make trading for some time simpler. But don't believe in any way that a bot would immediately make you money. Please spend time on the app, and these bots make your business fun and simple. Go on now, make some capital! Come and discuss your 3 commas smart trade analysis and tell us whether you use any other Crypto trading bot and knowledge.