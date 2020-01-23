With a little planning, you can better manage your personal finances and set achievable goals that make your money work for you.

What are your financial goals? Have you given much thought to what they might be? If you are like many people, you might not have considered what you want to do financially over the medium or long term. However, with a little planning, you can better manage your personal finances and set achievable goals that make your money work for you.

Write Down Your Goals

The first step is to articulate your short, medium and long-term goals. A short-term goal might be to get out of debt except for perhaps your mortgage, or to save up for a down payment on a house. A medium-term goal might be saving for a dream vacation or your child's college education. A long-term goal might be a secure retirement or buying a second vacation home.

Plan Out Your Next Steps

When many struggle to fulfill their goals, it is often because they have difficulty closing the gap between where they are in the present and where they want to be in the future. Once you have made a list of your goals, you need to figure out what must be done to reach those goals. For example, getting out of debt may mean paying off your student loans. You might have options for repayment that will help you do this more quickly if you refinance. Lower interest rates and a shorter period of repayment can help you achieve this goal more quickly.

Create a Budget

You might think of a budget as something that makes your life more rigid, but a budget can actually be very freeing. In creating a budget, you know exactly how much money you need for your immediate needs and your various goals. This means that you can spend freely once you have taken care of your financial obligations and your longer-term plans. Some people prefer to use a debit or credit card for most transactions since this allows them to track their spending more carefully. Another option is the envelope method. You place the cash you have for each week in an envelope, and when the envelope is empty, you have no more cash to spend. This can be a big help in controlling impulse buys and other unnecessary splurges.

Use Automatic Savings

If your workplace has a retirement plan, your contributions probably come out of your pay automatically. You can use a system like this to save for other things as well. For example, you can have a portion of your pay deposited directly into a savings account so you are less tempted to spend it.

Talk to a Professional

A good financial adviser can help you with defining your goals and the steps needed to reach them, creating a budget and putting a framework in place that will help you stick to that budget. An adviser can also help you determine what types of vehicles would best for saving toward your goals. The time frame in which you have to save and your risk tolerance are among the factors that should be taken into account.