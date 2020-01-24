When it comes to data integration, things can get complicated very quickly. Luckily, Rapidi is helping to make data integration a simple undertaking.

(Newswire.net -- January 24, 2020) -- What do global warming research, invasive species impact research and corporate contractor hiring have in common? All of them benefit significantly from data integration. Every one of these fields needs accurate data, and integration is one of the most important tools for getting accurate data.

Data integration is the process of uniting disparate data sources into a single, coherent view. It’s one of the most important factors in helping businesses build efficiency, scientists discover new correlations and medical professionals make correct diagnoses.

It helps organizations of all types break down silos and create relationships between data that was previously separate, opening new possibilities that never existed before. But it’s historically taken a lot of work.

However, new data integration solutions are simplifying the process, which is why the market is expected to basically double by 2022. Rapidi was one of the earliest companies to specialize in data integration in the early 1990s, and they’ve consistently brought quality to the table ever since.

This technology company has been blazing a trail for years. Data integration as a field has only taken off since the early ‘90s, but it’s become increasingly important as big data takes over. Here’s why companies have been choosing Rapidi:

1. Knowledge

Because Rapidi has been doing data integration since its inception, there’s a great deal of experience within the organization that can be applied to any process.

For example, the current CEO, Henning Lund, has been responsible for over 300 ERP projects on his own all around the world. Founder and head of development Michael Bock has been in this field since 1987. The team has a level of experience that many data integration specialists can’t offer because they just haven’t been around as long.

This level of institutional knowledge allows Rapidi to do things that its competitors can’t, because someone who’s done data integrations since the days of MS-DOS is only a phone call away. When you’ve been doing it for that many years it makes a difference.

2. Cost

Data integration services are often expensive, but they’re becoming absolutely vital to any business. Companies who can provide great service for a more reasonable price will sew up the market quickly.

Rapidi’s growth over the years has been on the back of its quality, but cost isn’t hurting it either. It’s less expensive than some of the other market-leading solutions and supplies features like out-of-the-box pre-configured transfers that most enterprises need.

Most companies are leaning on third-party solutions, not building their own data integrations in house. With basic pricing ranging from $150–$600 for its solutions, Rapidi is within the price range of even small businesses that need data integration.

And for companies that need more extensive work or a less turnkey solution they can design custom pricing packages for a company-specific solution. Service at a reasonable price will sell.

That’s why Rapidi is making headway.

3. Common ERP / CRM Integrations

Salesforce is crushing the CRM market at over double the market share of its next closest competitor, SAP. It’s the top CRM product on the market. Rapidi’s data integration platform works seamlessly with Salesforce and other major CRM and ERP platforms like Microsoft Dynamics. Microsoft Dynamics support is particularly robust because Rapidi has worked with Navision, one of the major underpinnings of the platform, since the very early days.

CRM and ERP software has revolutionized business since it’s come available. Integrating CRM and/or ERP throughout the organization and breaking down silos is one of the keys to having an efficient, effective business. Capturing relevant data from everywhere within an organization makes a big difference on the back end.

These integrations can reveal correlations or inefficiencies that help an organization make better decisions—even more than the CRM or ERP software on its own. Take for example the Australian government, which learned about how its businesses grow quickly when preparing for export and then dropped off after they reached international markets. This helped them tailor their incentive programs more accurately to boost economic growth.

Rapidi’s seamless integration with major CRM and ERP software makes it easy, fast and relatively inexpensive to find these sorts of correlations for any business.

4. Customer Service

Even from the beginning, Rapidi was built with a heavy emphasis on customer service, and it’s remained a pillar ever since. Because Rapidi has done so many integrations for such a wide range of companies they’re able to respond rapidly to issues and take care of them before they become a real problem. Responsive, time-tempered service makes the difference for the end user.

Rapidi’s wide range of integrations helps customer service as well, by stopping queries before they start. If the product works better in the first place the customer service is easier.

With its long history of successful data integrations, experienced team, high level of flexibility, low cost and responsive customer service, Rapidi continues to be one of the best data integration companies on the market.

This firm looks to be in good shape moving forward as we continue into the next decade. Where will they go from here? It’s hard to say, but looking at the overall state of data integration, it seems like “up” is a pretty safe bet.