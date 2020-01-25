Consumers are often confused by the number of choices facing them when shopping for insurance coverage.

(Newswire.net -- January 25, 2020) --At the same time, insurance agents are increasingly daunted by how to improve both sales and customer service in the digital age.

The practical solution to both of these challenges is effectively supplied throughout the United States by Symmetry Financial Group (SFG), an insurance marketing company based in North Carolina. The summary below reviews SFG’s business model and core values.

The Symmetry Financial Business Model

Symmetry Financial Group is a customer-first business, providing an environment in which agents can present the best solutions to their clients, including mortgage protection, final expense, term life insurance, critical illness insurance and more. Each agent’s main goal is to provide their clients with an insurance solution that best fits their unique needs and goals.

Symmetry Financial Group provides training, systems and tools to insurance agents who want to build their business or develop their own insurance agency. The services provided by SFG are unique to the industry. Agents have access to a variety of personalized tools to help grow their business, including custom web domains, referral programs and access to industry-leading training materials to ensure they are set up for success. This approach also allows individuals the freedom to work on a full-time or part-time basis, based on their unique scheduling requirements.

Many successful Symmetry Financial Group agents have used the stellar SFG business opportunity to “rewrite the stars” and restore a financial lifestyle that was lost due to previous personal hardships — it starts with a belief in change and continues with a full commitment to a new personal plan. Peter Drucker captured the critical importance of commitment with this observation: “Unless commitment is made, there are only promises and hopes … but no plans.”

Core Values for Symmetry Financial

Establishing core values is a critical but often overlooked way for businesses to ensure that their team members (at all levels) share a common purpose and are working toward common goals. Defining core values is widely recognized as one of the most effective ways for a company to create a positive work culture. Core values do not generally change and should be viewed as timeless and sustainable over the long term. Symmetry Financial Group has eight core values:

Relationships matter, people come first Relentless pursuit of personal growth Open, honest and productive communication We do the right thing even when no one is looking We work as a true team and strive to be a positive influence We act like owners because we own it Be of service and do good in the world We have fun and we get stuff done

These core values for an insurance marketing business like Symmetry Financial Group help to educate potential customers, current clients, employees, contractors and other stakeholders about the company’s identity and what the business is all about — supporting a vision while also helping to shape the company’s culture. In a business environment that depends heavily on recruiting new SFG agents, it is important to note that a practical collection of core values is instrumental in improving both recruiting and retention.

More About Symmetry Financial Group: Practical Insurance Solutions

SFG is headquartered in the Asheville (North Carolina) metropolitan area and provides life insurance solutions throughout the United States. By working with a Symmetry Financial Group agent, clients can shop more than 30 top-rated insurance carriers. SFG was established in 2009.

Read more about Symmetry Financial Group on Medium.com or connect with them on Facebook, Twitter, or LinkedIn.