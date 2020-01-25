A good night’s sleep is essential to keep the mind alert. It’s good for your mental health and well being too.

(Newswire.net -- January 25, 2020) -- Nowadays beds are our go-to place when we want to binge-watch, read a book or even just sit and eat a meal in peace. But the most important part it plays is when we sleep.



A good night’s sleep is essential to keep the mind alert. It’s good for your mental health and well being too. But it isn’t easy to find a good bed, especially in Mumbai. That’s when renting can come to your rescue! And the best part? You can get a mattress immediately too instead of running to another store. It’s cost-effective and saves you plenty of time! Furniture on rent in Mumbai makes it easy to get any furniture you want. You can also rent a mattress instead of splurging thousands of rupees on expensive and branded mattress. You can fall asleep easily on a memory foam mattress. It comes at a super economical price when you rent it.

Benefits of good sleep

When you rent a bed in Mumbai, you can put your stress to rest, literally. Stress can hamper your physical and emotional health. But stress hormones get eliminated when you get a good night's sleep. Here is how!

- Good sleep makes you feel fresh all day and improves your memory. You won’t forget things and get more work done.

- It keeps your blood pressure in check that prevents heart attacks and many other diseases.

- Strokes can be avoided when you get some good shut-eye.

- Lack of sleep could also be the cause of weight gain. You tend to consume fewer calories when you sleep well.

- It boosts your mood and keeps you in a positive zone. - Your chances of getting diabetes becomes lesser with regular sound sleep.

- It improves your focus and concentration

Benefits of buying memory foam mattress

But how does it help you? Memory foam mattresses will keep your body aches at bay because unlike other mattresses they bounce back to their original shape no matter how much weight you put on it. It also provides temperature control and absorbs sweat which helps in keeping the bacteria away.There’s nothing better out there, especially If you are allergic to dust and germs. It also helps rectify your body posture and eliminates spinal problems.

Benefits of a spring mattress

They are budget-friendly and come with layers of foam as well as a spring coil that gives a good bounce and provides comfort for the body. They are reasonably durable and are free from wear and tear. You can use an average quality mattress for 3-4 years before finding a replacement. A top quality spring mattress can be used for as long as 10 years.

Features to look for in a mattress

If you are looking for a spring mattress, choose a coil count. A spring mattress that is made for micro coils has a longer life span and is more durable. Firmness is another feature to look into. Buy a mattress that is medium firm. A mattress that is too firm is not comfortable for a good night’s sleep. Check the firmness of the mattress before buying. Temperature regulation is also one aspect to check so your body feels cool while sleeping on the mattress.

Rent a branded mattress from Mumbai and enjoy sound sleep everyday. It is easy on your pockets and comes with convenient options of home delivery and easy payments.