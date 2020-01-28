Serving up the supreme fan experience should be the goal for every stadium marketing team in every state.

Most stadiums nowadays depend on extra curricular marketing and advertising to bring in that extra income that means the difference between just a good stadium and a great stadium -- it takes extra dollars to add the bells and whistles that patrons come to appreciate and then expect at every stadium event. Don’t let them down just because the income stream is a little tight. Stadium managers know that you have to spend money on the patrons to make money from them. When stadium guests feel comfortable and are offered a full range of conveniences they relax and spend more money at the concession stand. Smart stadium staff know this and strive to make patrons as comfortable as possible. A loyal attendee is never going to stint on hotdogs, beer, t-shirts, and caps. And for most stadiums, those kinds of sales are where the real profits come from.

Giving customers the space they need to service their mobile devices is a crucial growth mechanism, so the smart money in stadium income flow is now going to the building and placing of a phone charging station. A sports stadium full of fans for a game, is a buzzing hive of active social media engagement and texting frenzy -- those who are at the game are driven to communicate with those who can’t be there, to let them know what they’re missing, to brag about the team, and sometimes to even voice long meandering complaints about the home teams faults and failings via Twitter and Instagram. The initial cost of installing such stations around a sports arena are relatively small, when compared to the guaranteed and steady income that will accrue to the stadium -- not to mention the goodwill of patrons who appreciate the convenience.

It seems that stadium executives intuitively understand that sky boxes and suites are always going to be the top money makers, what with the astounding ROI that comes from high rollers who rent them out to wine and dine clients or impress their friends or host company parties, where the French wines flow and the lobster thermidor is served up in vats. The NFL and MLB, among others, have worked hand in glove with modern sports stadium management to drill it into the sports viewing public that the best way to enjoy the game is to be surrounded by luxury and extravagance that would make a Roman emperor blush. But when the high roller’s cell phone battery needs recharging in the middle of the game, and there’s no place to recharge it, said high roller is suddenly reminded rather unpleasantly just how unimportant to the scheme of things her or she really is -- and that’s not a feeling that any sports stadium patron wants to feel; it makes them yearn for the comforts of their own home, where they can watch the game on the big screen, instead of sitting in an expensive suite where they can’t even recharge their smartphone.

So, Mr. Stadium Advertising manager, add cell phone charging station today for the income boost your establishment needs!