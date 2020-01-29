Instagram is an eminent and prime social media platform that enables people to interact and connect from all over the world.

Like Facebook, Twitter, and Whatsapp, Instagram is an eminent and prime social media platform that enables people to interact and connect from all over the world. People could use features of Instagram like the post, stories, etc. to let their followers know about their day by sharing information.

Instagram could also be used for business purposes like the organization could promote their products, share their ideology, motive, goal, etc. Sharing information via Instagram provides an organization an excellent opportunity to expand its business by letting people know about their work, culture, environment, and products.

Meaning of Instagram Highlights

Instagram allows people to share stories that disappear after 24 hours. It provides a superb opportunity for a business to share their day to day’s events by providing a glimpse of what they do daily. For example, fashion designers could share their outfit designs daily via the story.

The highlight is a great feature available on Instagram, which lets the people bookmark their stories as the stories shared by them are available only for 24 hours. It allows people to see these highlighted stories later on. Instagram highlights provide a marvellous scope for an organization to endorse its products.

Using Instagram Highlights To Endorse Your Business

Cover Image

One could choose the cover image for the highlight according to his choice from all the available stories. According to the taste, need, and requirement, one could select the cover image. By tapping on the story, one could like the story and could buy real Instagram likes later on.

It is recommended to choose an appealing cover image as it would be the first image that the followers are going to see upon clicking on the highlight. One could edit the highlight by clicking on the more buttons, which is available on the bottom of the page on the right side.

Naming the Highlights

One could add a name to the highlight to give a brief idea about the story. It also provides a radical opportunity to separate all the highlights. By providing a name to the highlight, it becomes easy for the followers to understand it like people could add the location name to the highlight while they are on a trip.

It is recommended to give the short and crisp name to highlight that could easily convey the message to the followers.

Contemplating the Things While Selecting Highlight

Highlights are available in the centre of the Instagram page; therefore, before checking the regular post, the followers are going to see the highlights. So, one needs to consider the following things while selecting the highlight-

• Select the highlight in the way you want your followers to perceive the words. Thus, the order of highlight matters a lot.

• You could add clips showing behind the scenes as it would give customers clarity about the manufacturing of the product.

• You could highlight the updates, offers, and freebies.

Therefore, Instagram Highlights provide a fantastic opportunity to advocate about your business by giving a glimpse of your daily schedule.