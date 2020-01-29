Knowing the answer to, "What is the best file format for t-shirt printing?" can make or break how your shirts get printed. Read on to learn more.

(Newswire.net -- January 29, 2020) -- What is the best file format for Tshirt printing? That’s actually a good question. You have ask this to yourself before commissioning somebody to print your designs and logos for your T-Shirts, especially if you run the risk of getting your order on hold because you chose the wrong format! You see, graphics for screen printing need to be very precise, or else, you won’t get your desired output! You need to know which is the best resolution for tshirt printing and which is the best file format for t shirt printing; if you pick the wrong ones, you will dearly regret it! But don’t worry: this article will give you some nifty insight that will save you from the trouble, so scroll down and check what you need to do!

What is the Best File Format for T-Shirt Printing?

What are some basic print file graphic requirements? The maximum size print area for T-Shirts is 12x16 inches, but we recommend you base yourself on any template you can find beforehand to get a better idea. Also, your print file has to be at least 200 DPI if you want the best print quality, but it also depends on the shirt size.

The most accepted print formats tend to be PNG and JPEG, thanks to their high-quality resolutions.

What Are the Reasons They Put My Order on Hold?

You submitted your shirts’ logo just fine, and yet they put your order on hold? Well, it could be due to several reasons, most of the time because you didn’t submit the correct size and formats, but the most common ones are the following:

Bad Quality - Remember: most products, T-Shirts included, require a minimum of 150 DPI. You need to figure out the best resolution for your T-Shirts size, so don’t submit an estimation: submit a fact! Look for the highest quality photo format available for your project or when you are printing your logo. Along with the right photo format, you should also look for good quality fabric so that your print comes out the best it can be.

Incorrect Transparency - Some formats, such as PNG, support transparent backgrounds, but sometimes you don’t know if your image is on a transparent background because the images show only a white one, which doesn’t specify if it’s transparency or a plain white background. Double check your image before submitting it, and remember: if your image isn’t supposed to have a background, then take it off!

Inaccurate T-Shirt Information - Sometimes the problem isn’t the logo itself, but rather the shirt! If you’ve decided to print a custom inside label on your shirt, be sure that it states the correct size, origin and material of the garment, so they can print your image accordingly. That way, your customers can enjoy the benefits of e-commerce and you can enjoy the profits from your products.

Final Things

Although PNG and JPEG are acceptable formats, we also recommend you to submit your embroidery files in an EPS format. This one is easier to print and respects more the shirt material.

Speaking of which, remember that T-Shirts have a unique texture and feel when printed, and many printed logos look slightly different depending on the fabrics you print on. This is why, for example, ink is more spread out and faded in T-Shirts, since its material is thicker.

Get to know your fabrics first before submitting them for printing!

Finally, to summarize, let’s answer two key questions.

Does PNG or JPEG have better quality?

PNG has better quality. JPEG, although good on its own, uses lossy compression, which means that your image will lose some important pieces of information if you alter it. However, PNGs are usually heavier than JPEGs, so mind the size of your images before submitting them for printing.

How many pixels do you need for a Tshirt design?

The advisable resolution is 200 DPI with a maximum of 4000 x 4000 pixels, as they don’t exceed 10MB and are easier to load.

Bottom Line

So, once again, what is the best file format for tshirt printing? As we said, PNG and JPEG are both good options because of their high-quality graphics for screen printing, but EPS would be the best file format for t shirt printing and any other kind of embroidery. Also, remember that the best resolution for tshirt printing is 200 DPI, but keep in mind the fabrics you’re printing on and the type of images that you want to print. Once you’ve taken care of this, you’re good to go! You should also state on your website any special instructions on how to wash your screen printed t-shirts.