Being involved in any type of automobile accident can be a jarring experience. But having your car roll over once, or multiple times, can terrifying.

Being involved in any type of automobile accident can be a jarring experience. But having your car roll over once, or multiple times, can terrifying. And an accident of this type could lead to serious injuries or even fatalities. Rollover accidents occur more frequent than you may realize. That’s why it’s important for drivers to learn more about what causes a rollover crash so they may have a better chance of avoiding one while on the road.

What are the Leading Causes for Rollover Accidents?

While there could be countless reasons for a rollover crash to occur, here are a few of the most common causes of these dangerous vehicle accidents.

Speeding

Excessive speeding can play a major role in a number of automobile accidents, including fatal rollovers. In fact, speed is the number one factor when it comes to this particular type of accident. Nearly 40% of all rollover crashes occur on roads that have at least a 55 mph speed limit. Staying at or under the speed limit and driving at a safe speed while you are on an unfamiliar road can help to reduce your risk of enduring a rollover crash.

Driving While Under the Influence or Impaired

It is always dangerous to drive while impaired. However, driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs can put you at a higher risk of having a fatal rollover accident. At least 50% of all rollover accidents that end in fatalities involved an impaired driver. Taking extra precautions while going out for drinks with friends, such as having a designated driver, can greatly reduce your risk of being involved in one of these terrifying accidents.

Driving on Backroads

While it is possible to have a rollover accident on the main highway, country backroads pose a much higher risk factor. These roads are known for their lack of safety features such as no guard rails or unpaved roads. Nearly 75% of all rollover accidents occur on these dangerous rural roadways.

Driving on Bad Tires

Having worn, damaged or faulty tires on your vehicle can contribute to a rollover crash. Bad tires can impact your ability to control your car safely. And rollover crashes are many times a result of the driver losing control of their car. Be sure to check your tires frequently and have them replaced if they appear damaged or worn.

Many times, a rollover accident will only involve a single car, but there are some cases where a rollover crash involves more than one vehicle. These accidents are often due to a driver speeding excessively, or while driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. These accidents may also occur when a driver is on an unfamiliar road or driving in inclement weather conditions.

If you were involved in a rollover accident due to the negligence of another driver, you should get in touch with an attorney for auto accident in Houston.