(Newswire.net -- January 31, 2020) -- Odds are you already know who is an occupational therapist and what they do. But do you know about occupational therapy assistants (OTA)? If you don’t, it is not your mistake; it is a relatively new profession. It is quite interesting to venture into this line of work. And if you are convinced to take up the challenge, you should start by exploring reasons to become an occupational therapy assistant.

Reasons to Become an Occupational Therapy Assistant

If you are looking to break out your career in occupational therapy, this post has got some good news for you when it comes to comparing the usual OT to the OTA. It will not only convince you that occupational therapy assistant is the way to go, but also put forward strong reasons for it amongst the types of jobs in occupational therapy. It is about time you make a serious career decision, and here is the help you need.

The Freedom to Work With a Range of Professionals

Being an occupational therapy assistant is the best thing that could ever happen in your career. It does not restrict you to who you work with. For instance, you can work with geriatrics or pediatrics. In other words, this is a diversified position that will never bore you.

High Market Demand

In the current job market, you have to be careful with what you study. Some programs can get you a job in a few months while others can take you years before you land your first job. OTAs do not have to wait for long before a job comes knocking at their door. Statistics show that over 85% of OTA graduates secure their first job within the first 6 months after graduation. Even better news is that salaries in this field have been steadily rising and that is not about to change any time soon.

You Get Satisfaction From Your Job

You will be working with people who are trying to regain their physical independence. Sometimes, you will work with elderly people. When you see people get back to their independence, you are satisfied. You observe the process and in your mind you know you have done it. That is a level of satisfaction that hardly comes from any other job. There are many other benefits of working in the occupational therapy field as well.

Low Stress

Since there is high demand for OTAs, your job is always secure. Even if you lose one today, you may have another tomorrow. Salaries are also appreciating each year. The daily work is also lenient. You will not be stressed out because of too much pressure. You are doing something you are passionate about and the environment is always relaxed.

Room for Creativity

As an OTA, each day is different. You have to make decisions and see over the process of helping patients. There are devices and apps you can use in your line of work. Therefore, you are left with a lot of space to be creative to make your work easier and effective.

Bottom Line

There are countless reasons to become an occupational therapy assistant. It is a stress-free job and you draw a lot of satisfaction. Besides, you will have flexibility and the ultimate choice of who to work with and where to work. Once you have decided whether you wish to become an occupational therapist assistant or not, you can then look into occupational therapy job tips to help you land a job.