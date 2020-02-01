There are many ways you can improve your smile. This is one of the many reasons to why do people get veneers.

(Newswire.net -- January 31, 2020) -- “Why do people get veneers?” Maybe you have heard someone ask it, or you already asked this question to yourself. Well, many of us want to have a killer smile. Unfortunately, though, not many of us can have it without the help of cosmetic dentistry. Dental veneers are just one of the many options to fix your unattractive smile due to tooth discoloration.

Why Do People Get Veneers - Do I Need Veneers?

From dental bone grafts to dental implants, there are many ways people can improve their dental health. If you are unhappy with the stains on your teeth and unlovely smile, maybe it is time to consider dental veneers. Curious about it? Continue reading below.

What are Dental Veneers?

Also known as porcelain veneers, dental veneers are thin, customized tooth-colored shells made to cover the front part of the teeth, thus changing their color, length, shape, and size. Dental veneers are a great way to give you a lovely smile and improve your overall appearance, without being invasive like dental implants.

Veneers can be made from either of the two materials: porcelain or resin. Porcelain dental veneers are the more common type because they resist stains and discoloration and copy the natural teeth’s light-reflecting properties better than resin. However, we recommend discussing this with your dentist to find out which material suits you best.

Do I Need Veneers?

Ever wonder if you really need veneers? Check out these reasons why people get veneers and see if you are one of them!

You want to improve your smile. Maybe it is the stains on your teeth (which can be caused by cigarette smoking or drinking colored beverages like coffee), or perhaps your slightly crooked teeth. Regardless of the reason why you are unhappy with your smile, dental veneers are an excellent way to get rid of those and improve your smile. You have discolored or stained teeth that do not go away with whitening products. You have tried them all, but nothing worked! Well, you are not alone! Many people do not have much success whitening their stained teeth using OTC whitening products. If your teeth are extremely discolored or stained, having dental veneers may be the best solution for you. Imagine an all-white set of pearls? You can flash that beautiful smile again! Your tooth (or teeth) is broken, chipped, cracked, or worn-down. It may be embarrassing to smile or even talk if you have broken, chipped, cracked, or worn-down teeth, regardless of how you got it. To improve your appearance and get your confidence back, your dentist may suggest dental veneers. This, however, will depend on the severity of the condition. Your teeth are misaligned. Veneers are a great solution for those who have minor alignment issues or irregular and uneven teeth. Consult your dentist if you can benefit from custom-made veneers. You have teeth gaps. Small or big, a gap or space between your teeth can affect the way you smile and react to people. While some people love their natural tooth gap, others want to change and fix it. If you are one of those who are not that fond of such a gap, veneers can help enhance your appearance. Talk to your dentist to know if dental veneers are a better option to mend the gap between your teeth.

Things to Note Before Getting Veneers

If you are decided to get dental veneers, you should keep the following things in mind:

You know what you want for your smile – your specific goals for getting veneers.

You should have excellent oral health in general.

You have the appropriate and necessary amount of healthy tooth enamel. This is vital as some amount of enamel will be removed to give way to the veneers. If too much enamel is removed in the process, it can cause sensitive teeth, which is one of the possible problems with veneers.

You need to commit to routine oral hygiene and care, which includes brushing twice or thrice a day and daily flossing. How long do veneers last usually depend on the person’s oral care, with porcelain veneers lasting 12 to 25 years.

Questions

Are veneers permanent?

Dental veneers are not permanent as they need to be changed over time. However, the good thing about them is they can last for many years as long as you have excellent oral care routine.

Is it painful to get veneers?

Industry professionals say during the entire veneering process, patients will not feel anything, so no pain should be felt. In smaller cases, little to no discomfort can be expected after the numbness ceases.

What happens to teeth under veneers?

Here are some veneers teeth pros and cons.

Before the veneers are bonded to your teeth, some amount of enamel will be removed. This can cause sensitive teeth and discomfort.

If you will get veneers for just a certain number of teeth, your veneers may not match the other teeth’s color.

Although rarely, veneers can possibly fall off.

If you are curious why do people get veneers and are contemplating on getting one because of any of the reasons outlined above, you should consult a dentist to learn more about it. With the help of technology and cosmetic dentistry, it is very easy to improve your smile and overall appearance. Among the wide range of options, it is no doubt that dental veneers are an excellent way of bringing back your lovely smile. WHether or not you decide to get dental veneers, remember that dental health is very important and should be maintained.