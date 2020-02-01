Indoor air quality (IAQ) describes how inside the air can affect a person's health, comfort and ability to work

Indoor air quality (IAQ) describes how inside the air can affect a person's health, comfort and ability to work. It can include temperature, humidity and lack of outside air or exposure to other chemicals. The public recognizes the importance of healthy, comfortable and productive indoor environments, their awareness and demand for good indoor air quality increases. This demand has resulted in IAQ emerging as a major concern in office buildings. Many office buildings have significant indoor air pollution sources. One of the reasons that the air is more polluted inside is that most buildings do not have much ventilation. Areas with little to no ventilation are more capable of trapping pollutants like dust. All of these air pollutants are concerning due to the fact that 90% of our time is spent indoors. However, there is a convenient and effective way to improve Indoor air quality in office is using the best air purifier.

What are the most common causes of Indoor Air Quality problems?

The most common causes of Indoor Air Quality problems in buildings are:

▪ Not enough ventilation

▪ Lack of fresh outdoor air or contaminated air being brought into the office

▪ Heating and air-conditioning systems.

▪ Occupant activities, such as construction or remodeling.

IAQ problem in workplace:

The air quality in your home is something you can control, but what if you spend 40 or more hours a week in an office building? Majority of the air quality in a large building is affected by the actions of building management. People working in offices with poor IAQ may notice unpleasant odors. Some workers complain about symptoms that happen at work and go away when they leave work, like having headaches or fever and cough.

How to improve indoor air quality

The most effective way to improve your indoor air is to reduce or remove the sources of pollutants and to ventilate with clean outdoor air. Research shows that filtration can be an effective supplement to source control and ventilation. Using air purifiers can help to improve indoor air quality. An air purifier is a device that cleans the air in a room from contaminants and pollutants. By removing the pollutants and allergens, air purifiers will protect you from breathing diseases and contagious diseases like allergies, asthma and flu. Portable air cleaners, also known as air purifiers or air sanitizers, are designed to filter the air in a single room or area. Air purifiers can reduce indoor air pollution because the filter inside the air purifiers can catch particles when air goes through it. Air purifier can help you sleep better, have fewer allergic reactions and overall improve your health.

Advantages of Air filters