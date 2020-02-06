Do you want to know about the gambling laws in the UK? Here's everything you need to know about the casino and gambling laws of the UK.

(Newswire.net -- February 6, 2020) -- Are you travelling to the United Kingdom soon and want to spend some time relaxing? Many people choose to gamble because they find it a stress reliever. With that in mind, before you travel to the UK make sure you truly understand the gambling laws of the UK, just in case you decide you want to bet when you are in the country.

How is gambling regulated in the UK?

The UK gambling industry, unlike the American gambling industry, has legalized many different forms of gambling- including Casino Games UK, sports betting, bingo and gaming machines. All of these forms of betting are available both on the high street and online. However, every vendor that provides these gambling services must have the necessary licenses in order to operate.

How old do you have to be to gamble in the UK?

As a general rule, you must be 18 or over in order to bet, gamble or play any online casino games. The only places you are able to gamble at 16 is on the National Lottery, regular lotteries and footbal pools. Moreover, some gaming machines, such as coin pushers, teddy grabbers and some lower stakes fruit machines in family entertainment centres and amusement arcades don’t have a minimum legal age and are open to anyone.

If you want to have some fun gambling in the UK you must be 18 or over as a general rule. If you don't follow this rule it is considered to be a criminal offence.

Responsible advertising

One of the biggest and possibly best regulations that the UK enforces is to do with advertising. While advertising for gambling and betting sites is allowed, there must always be text on the advert that warns people of the dangers of gambling. 'When the fun stops, stop' is a well-known phrase that encourages people who are betting to only do so as long as they are having fun. When people are no longer enjoying themselves during gambling, they are encouraged to stop and take a break from it.

Conclusion

There are many ways you can enjoy yourself in the UK through betting and gambling. Because of a more relaxed legislation on gambling itself, the UK is a great place to have some fun gambling and playing on online casinos. Hopefully this article has helped you fully understand the laws of gamblig in the UK, so you can make the most of playing in the UK.