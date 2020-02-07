Anxiety can cause elevated heart rates, palpitations and sometimes chest pain. It can also lead to heart disease.

(Newswire.net -- February 6, 2020) -- First off, it's important to know exactly what anxiety is before getting into using cbd for anxiety.

Anxiety is the body‘s response to stress. It’s a feeling of apprehension and stress about what is to come in the future.

Usually if these feelings of anxiety are extreme and last for a period of more than six months and you find it disrupting your life you may have an anxiety disorder.

Anxiety can cause elevated heart rates, palpitations and sometimes chest pain. It is also likely to increase the risk of having high blood pressure and heart disease.

What does Anxiety do to your body and how can CBD help?

It is often said that you cannot address a problem without knowing what the problem is.

If you find that you have high levels of stress and fear of the future and certain situations then perhaps CBD can help you with anxiety.

Anxiety usually creates a sense of doom. It can make you have frequent feelings of a calamity soon to come.

It may also be difficult for you to concentrate. Taking CBD oil alleviates inflammation of the brain and it allows your neural pathways to connect more easily.

People have found they feel much more calm after using it. Their levels of fear and apprehension dissipate.

Anxiety can also cause depression. Chronic anxiety is a major factor in contributing to depression.

Some of the symptoms include withdrawing in social situations, lower interest in activities you used to enjoy, and sometimes feeling hopelessness or even guilt.

The way Cbd works is that it is thought to interact with CB1 and CB2 receptors.

These receptors are found mostly in the central nervous system and the peripheral nervous system.

Although it is not fully understood how CBD may affect the receptors in the brain it may alter serotonin signals.

Serotonin plays in important role in mental health. So having depression and anxiety is a result of low levels of serotonin.

Conventionally there are drugs such as Zoloft and Prozac that have been prescribed to help with anxiety and depression.

Nowadays many people are turning to CBD to help them with their anxiety.

CBD Helps with Different Forms of Anxiety

CBD is becoming known to help people with different forms of anxiety.

These forms of anxiety include social anxiety disorder as well as anxiety induced insomnia and posttraumatic stress disorder.

There have been studies that have researched CBD’s effects on people with social anxiety disorder.

The participants in the study were given a placebo as well as 400 mg of CBD. The participants that ingested the CBD actually experienced an overall reduction of anxiety levels.

There have also been many recent studies that show CBD can help with symptoms of PTSD.

Those symptoms include bad dreams and the repetition of bad memories playing in their heads.

The studies have observed CBD as both a PTSD treatment on its own as well as a supplement to more common treatments and medication for cognitive behavioral therapy.

Dosage

If you are looking to treat your anxiety with CBD, it is important to first consult with your doctor.

Many people these days are trying to self medicate themselves. A doctor may be able to help you find the dosage that’s right for you.

It has also been researched that there are very few commercially available products that have enough CBD To create the same therapeutic effects that have been seen in the clinical trials.

More research also needs to be done in order to determine the appropriate dosage for females with anxiety. As their size and physiological make up is different than those in men.

However, more and more people are turning to use CBD for Anxiety. As they say, the proof is in the pudding. The CBD pudding that is.