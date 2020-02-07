Thinking about buying your first pair of designer sneakers? Here's everything you need to consider before buying a pair.

(Newswire.net -- February 7, 2020) -- Choosing your first designer sneakers is a big choice to make, especially if you are looking at purchasing a pretty expensive pair. Before jumping straight in, it is best to consider a few things to ensure that you don’t end up spending your hard-earned cash on a pair of sneakers that are going to spend most of their time at the bottom of your closet. Here are five things to look at before you choose your first pair of designer sneakers.

Make Sure Sneakers Are the Right Choice

Before you go ahead and purchase those sneakers that you saw online you must think, “am I going to wear these enough?” If you have the cash to spend on sneakers that you may not wear that often, then go for it! If you have been saving for a piece such as this and you don’t wear sneakers that much, or you work in an office Monday-Friday and brogues are your go-to shoe choice, it may be worth questioning if it would be more worth choosing an alternative.

Sneakers are very on-trend, so if you are looking for a new style, then designer sneakers are an excellent choice. With so many designers behind this fashion movement, you really are spoilt for choice. If you want to stay comfortable and trendy, designer sneakers are a great alternative to boots or shoes.

Designer

It may be that you already have a designer in mind, but don’t be afraid to shop around before making a choice. With this being a big decision, it is best to explore all avenues as you may find similar sneakers for a better price. For example, you can find high-end stores like SSENSE online, which is home to many men’s fashion sneakers including Givenchy.

Givenchy sneakers are so diverse that they have a sneaker style for every kind of dresser. These men’s Givenchy sneakers are certain to get you noticed and are a great option for your first pair of designer sneakers. Whether you want a sleek black pair or mid-top sneakers, Givenchy have you covered and for a reasonable price.

Price

Once you have decided that sneakers are the right choice for you, it is time to set a budget price. This can help narrow down your choice in a world full of designer sneakers. You also want to ensure that you can afford them without breaking the bank. Designer sneakers can make a fantastic Christmas or birthday present, and so it may be worth asking for them before your next birthday, especially if you don’t have anything else in mind.

If you do find a pair of sneakers that you fall in love with but are out of your price range, it could be worth setting a budget each month so that you can save up the extra cash to get the sneakers of your dreams. It is certainly worthwhile waiting a few extra months to get sneakers that you will feel confident and stylish in rather than choosing a pair in your price range that you don’t love as much.

Style

Next, you need to consider the style that you are going for. If you tend to dress quite classy, neutral sneaker styles are best to ensure that your sneakers match your outfits and don’t clash. Always consider your closet and what you wear when looking at sneakers. Consider whether the sneakers would team up well with your outfit choices, as this can help in making a decision.

You aren’t going to change your whole dress sense for the sake of some sneakers, so make them work around what you already own unless you are going for a total closet revamp. If you do have a more edgy and quirky dress sense, there are plenty of eclectic designer sneakers out there no matter what your individual style and preference.

Material

This is important, and something many people forget when purchasing their sneakers, more so when doing so online. Always check the material of the sneakers, especially depending on how often you are going to wear the sneakers, what daily activities you get up to, and what the weather conditions are usually like where you live. Always be mindful of suede, as this is not a good option if you have plenty of rain or you are pretty hard on your shoes.

White or light-colored leathers are also a poor option if you are going to be spending plenty of time outdoors. They can look great, but unless you know you can keep them generally clean and away from dirt and grass, white may not be your best bet if you want to get the most from your new sneakers.

Remember, the right pair of designer sneakers, if looked after properly, can last years, meaning choosing the right pair is vital. Once you have found a pair that meets your requirements and matches your style, wearing them will make you feel good and will bring a new sense of chic to every outfit that you wear. Happy sneaker shopping!