We are amazed at these multipurpose innovations that are proving beneficial in so many different ways.

(Newswire.net -- February 7, 2020) -- Isn’t it the best when you find out something benefits your health? Dare we say something fun? We are amazed at these multipurpose innovations that are proving beneficial in many ways.

Electroskip

A company in Buffalo, NY, has manufactured shoes that make music while you move! Pressure sensors under your feet connect with MIDI transmitter on top of your shoe. A computer program outputs these signals through a speaker as notes and beats. Music while you walk, dance or work out, makes kinetics engaging and fun.

But that’s not all. Electroskip has discovered the device has medical benefits, too. They designed a pilot study for patients with Parkinson’s Disease and found that using the technology for physical therapy improved the shuffled and freezing gait associated with the disease.

For Electroskip to be approved as a medical device, they would have to consult with a company to pass U.S. FDA regulations (visit site for an example). Whether they decide to pursue this, there’s a great future ahead for this company!

Pokémon GO

Parents and scientists have despaired at the fact that video games cause the player to sit inside for long periods. Numerous studies show that the human brain and body is healthiest when given plenty of air, sunshine, and physical activity.

This interactive game addresses that problem. The technology itself is impressive. It is an augmented reality game, meaning it senses your physical location and superimposes virtual images over your space. To collect the pokémon, the player must travel to real-world destinations.

When it came out in 2016, thousands of players were outside collecting not only pokémon but vitamin D and fresh air: hats off, engineers.

Solar Panels

We always thought of solar panels as a move for the environment and long term finances. But following some common sense deduction, it’s also a move for your health.

Solar panels store the sun’s abundant energy to use for electricity instead of burning fossil fuels. We may forget that doing so pollutes our air with poisonous byproducts like nitrous oxide and sulfur dioxide.

These pollutants are linked to higher cases of chronic respiratory issues like bronchitis and asthma. Put simply; cleaner air means cleaner lungs. If solar panels were widespread, they would improve respiratory health.

There We Have It

These three admirable technologies - Electroskip, Pokémon GO, and solar panels - have one thing in common: your health! Thank your innovators for these excellent ways to boost your health.

Keep an eye out for other exciting technologies and see if you can find another that could benefit you. Have fun and look after your health!