Want to know the Kentucky Derby odds? Here's everything you need to know about the races and the ranking.

(Newswire.net -- February 9, 2020) -- The 2020 Kentucky Derby is in full swing as we hit the month of February. Several derby prep races were already held, while others are upcoming before this grand kick-off of the U.S. Triple Crown commences. The prep races will identify an automatic berth of the horse racer to the Derby and will shake the odds ranking for the betting games.

With some of the prep races done, the odds value for each horse entries to run the upcoming Derby has moved. Some horses maintained their strong appearance, and some ascended their rankings after winning these prep races.

If you are one of the bettors who want to wager in the Kentucky Derby, you must get updated with the weekly movement of each horse's odds value.

So, if you have learned in the previous weeks and months about the horses running in the Kentucky Derby, we'll show you the latest changes in the future odds of the upcoming Kentucky Derby. It will keep you guided as to which horse racer comes out stronger after prep races were held.

Tiz the Law

Tiz the Law still holds the top spot with the highest odds value to bet for the 2020 Kentucky Derby. After placing 3rd in the Kentucky Jockey Club Stakes and winning the Champagne Stakes, he was one of the newest high profiled horse racers that emerged as the most popular entry to the Derby in May.

Last February 1, 2020, he competed in the Holy Bull Stakes and immediately took home the title. This recent achievement not only helped in earning an automatic ticket to the Kentucky Derby, but it also allowed him to increase his odds value making him the toughest horse racer to beat.

Dennis' Moment

Dale L. Romans' entry to the 2020 Kentucky Derby has remained solid this week. His odds value is sitting next to Tiz the Law. His title in the Grade 3 Iroquois Stakes has given him a signal to run for the Derby. He will head on to the Gulfstream Park this week to partake in the Fountain of Youth Stakes. If he makes it to his racing event, his odds might overtake Tiz The Law.

Independence Hall, Maxfield, and Nadal

Three horses are tied in the third spot for the latest future odds racing for the 2020 Kentucky Derby. Independence Hall soars high from the bottom spot to the top after clinching the championship title in the recently concluded Jerome Stakes. It was held at Aqueduct last February 1, 2020.

Aside from that, Maxfield also sits on the same spot. Although he initially didn't have any plan to run in the Kentucky Derby, his decision changed after winning the Clairborne Breeeder's Futirtuy in Kneeland. He is one of the undefeated horse racers that will saddle up in Churchill Downs this May.

Lastly, Nadal is the newest horse to share the spot with Independence Hall and Maxfield in the odds ranking this week. Although he had not won any Stakes races yet, and this is his first appearance in the Graded horse racing show, Nadal still catches the attention of the horse racing community as a good bet to consider.

Storm the Court and Thousand Words

Storm the Court has also impressed the horse racing community making his odds value for the Derby a bit higher compared to last week. He already competed in three Stakes races. His third-place finish in the American Pharaoh Stakes at Santa Anita and his current title for the TVG Breeders' Cup Juvenile has helped him secure these odds value today.

At the same time, Thousand Words also shares the same ranking with Storm the Court. Last December 7, 2019, Thousand Words competed in the Los Alamitos Futurity and won the title. He immediately decided to work thoroughly to make his entry to the 2020 Kentucky Derby. It is why he joined the Robert B. Lewis Stakes last February 1, 2020, at Santa Anita, where he won the title and earned an automatic entry to the Derby.

Horses to Watch Out

Aside from the horses listed above who generated greater percentage of odds value, there are two horse entries that you must watch out, which can offer a good game during the Derby.

Mischievous Alex. This current Parx Juvenile Stakes titleholder slew an incredible performance in the Grade 3 Swale Stakes that took place last February 1, 2020. Because of this victory, he might give a little shakeup in the odds value this week too.

Max Player. The is the current winner of the Wither Stakes held last February 1, 2020, held at Aqueduct. Together with Mischievous Alex, they can play as a dark horse in the 2020 Kentucky Derby.

Takeaway

The competition for the 2020 Kentucky Derby is getting tighter as we inch closer to the said event. After the four Derby prep races held last February 1, the odds value of each horse has moved significantly. Therefore, if you wanted to earn big once you bet for the upcoming Derby, get updated with these odds to identify which horse racer makes an excellent value to bet.