Sports in Indiana is all about the NFL and the NBA. How have the Indiana Pacers performed in the sports betting world recently?

(Newswire.net -- February 10, 2020) -- When it comes to sports betting in the state of Indiana, all of the focus is on the NFL and the NBA. Led by the Indianapolis Colts and the Indiana Pacers, most sports fans in the local area have their eyes fixated on these two teams. The Indiana Pacers are one of the oldest professional teams in the region. They joined the NBA in 1976. The team performed well throughout the late 1980s and early 1990s when they were led by Reggie Miller. They reached the playoffs 16 times in 17 years during that time span. They even reached the NBA finals once, losing to the Lakers in 2000. Even though the Indiana Pacers went through a drought recently, it appears the lack of winning has come to an end. They are now led by surprise Rookie of the Year, Tyreke Evans, along with a strong veteran core. This is going to play a major role in the world of sports betting as the Indiana Pacers get ready to make a playoff push.

So far, the team has a relatively even record going against the spread. They have an overall record of 28-24-1 ATS. This includes an even split at home of 13-13-1 and an above-average spread on the road at 15-11-0. When it comes to the over/under record, the team favors the over. They have posted a 30-23-0 record in the O/U. This is coupled with an outstanding 16-11-0 record at home and a relatively even spread of 14-12-0 on the road. Based on these numbers, this means that if someone were to bet $50 per week on the Pacers to make the over in their games, this would return a total of $278.1 (on average) during this period. This makes the Indiana Pacers a popular play in the Indiana sportsbook apps.

As the Indiana Pacers get ready to make the stretch run and push for the playoffs, there are a few factors that everyone should keep in mind. First, remember that teams may start to rest players on the last minute, particularly if their playoff seed is locked up. This can have major ramifications on the various plays in the world of sports betting. Next, keep an eye on injuries. As the season starts to wear on, players are going to get tired. This means that there is a greater potential for injuries. Injuries can have drastic impacts on a team’s performance. Finally, remember that the location of the game matters. The Pacers tend to do better at home than they fare on the road. It will be exciting to watch the Pacers wrap up the regular season over the next few months and gear up for the playoffs.