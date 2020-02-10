If you are trying to figure out which is a better option – a heat pump or a gas furnace, there are a number of things that you need to consider.

If you are trying to figure out which is a better option – a heat pump or a gas furnace, there are a number of things that you need to consider. Both have the ability to heat your home, but there is a difference. A heat pump is a part of a central heating and cooling system. It is designed to keep your home cool in summer and warm in winter. On the other hand, a gas furnace burns gas to produce heat and distribute it around the house. To know more about the models that will be suitable for you, you can take advice from the experts at Francis Home who will also be able to provide you with the knowledge of what causes the water tanks to fail, and how to avoid that.

Benefits of a Heat Pump

Heat Pumps Can Also Cool Your Home: Heat pumps can be used in summer or winter to cool or heat your home. While this plays a role in the pumps wearing out quicker than a gas furnace, you will not be spending a lot of money to replace the heat pump as you would to replace a furnace and an air conditioning unit.

Heat Pumps Don’t Generate Toxic Combustion Byproducts: You never have to worry about carbon monoxide poisoning with heat pumps. On the other hand, gas furnaces burn fuel and produce carbon monoxide and other toxic gases. However, this risk can be negated if you have a properly functioning furnace and vent system.

Heat Pumps are Quieter: The indoor unit of a heat pump is relatively quiet when compared to a gas furnace. So, you do not have to worry about distracting noises and disturbances when you use a heat pump.

Benefits of a Gas Furnace

Gas is Readily Available in Most Cities and Towns: In a majority of cities and towns, gas is easily available, allowing homeowners to install gas furnaces to keep them living space warm and snug in the winter months. Homebuilders and HVAC technicians know about installing a gas furnace so installation can be done with ease.

Gas Furnaces Last Longer: Typically, a gas furnace lasts for about 15 years, but you can extend its life with proper maintenance. On the other hand, a heat pump has a lifespan of just 10 to 15 years. So, the furnace will last much longer than a heat pump. Furthermore, gas furnaces are less susceptible to break downs as they are housed indoors, where they cannot get ravaged by the weather or insects.

Gas Furnaces are More Comfortable: While a gas furnace and heat pump can ensure comfortable indoor temperatures, a furnace ensures that a cool room gets warm quicker than a heat pump. This is because gas furnaces produce more heat in comparison to heat pumps. The vents of a heat pump allow cold air to enter your home, causing it to feel drafty. There is no worry about this with a gas furnace.

Both, a heat pump and gas furnace, use approximately the same amount of energy. However, when temperatures dip, a gas furnace is better at keeping your home warm and cozy. In the same type of cold, you would have to use supplemental heating along with the heat pump.

The Verdict – Heat Pump vs Gas Furnace

It is best to realize that every person has different needs. The rule of thumb states that people living in a mild climate, where the average temperature in winter is about 30 to 40 deg F, would be better off with a heat pump as they take the ambient air and heat or cool the living space. On the other hand, if you reside in a cold climate where the temperature often goes below freezing, a gas furnace is the right choice.