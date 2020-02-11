Water damage can have a dangerous outcome. You need to know how to dry out walls after water damage so that you can take immediate actions on it.

(Newswire.net -- February 10, 2020) -- Water damage can have a dangerous outcome. It can damage your properties and furniture pieces. The water damage not only affects the floors of the house but also the walls of the house too. They get wet and this damp can cause a lot of issues. You need to know how to dry out walls after water damage so that you can take immediate actions on it. One of the best things that you can do is to call a restoration service that can help you in this.

But what if they are not available? Hence, we are here to tell you about certain steps that you can follow to dry out the walls of your house after water damage. You need to follow these steps to ensure your property is dry and safe in order to prevent mold growth.

Drying out the walls after water damage:

If the water pipe has burst and it has led to water intrusion, then you have to start by turning off the water source. Follow these steps to dry out the walls:

You have to hire a plumber for fixing the broken pipe before any drying can be done. To enhance the speed of the drying, you have to open up all the doors and windows. You can also use the fans to circulate the air around the damp wall. You can also take help of the dehumidifiers that can help to remove the moisture from the air. It indirectly helps in removing the moisture from the wall too. To accelerate the speed of evaporation, you have to remove the baseboards and molding. It can also help you from stopping the moisture to enter behind these moldings and baseboards. You can store the molding in some dry and safe place to avoid the damages. You have to remove each and every object hanging on your wall such as show pieces and paintings. You have to remove the wallpaper too, in case you have any. This can take a lot of time and you have to be patient. It is important to remove the wallpaper as it can hold back the moisture and seal it inside the wall. There are many wallpaper removal solutions which can easily dissolve the adhesive and help the wallpaper to come out.

Make sure you also understand what category water damage you have, as this will help determine the drying process. Different types of water damage calls for different solutions. Complete drying of the walls will take time and hence you should not rush in refinishing the walls. You have to try out the moisture meter to detect the moisture quantity in the wall before you can take the next step.





Conclusion

These are some of the best and most effective ways on how to dry out walls after water damage. With the help of these tips, you can dry out the wall completely. Another thing that you have to keep in mind is that before you put back all the items you have taken out of the wall, inspect them to notice any mold growth or moisture retention. In case there is any, you have to make sure that you are not using the item on the wall. Make sure you take proper mold remediation steps for any mold you come across.