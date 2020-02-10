Getting the debris out of your pool is a great way to begin your journey to acheive pool cleanliness.

(Newswire.net -- February 10, 2020) -- Think of all the glamour a pool attracts: Friday night parties, afternoon leisure lounging time out…If you have a pool, you’ve probably experienced these. So, it would then be a horror movie when your pool’s pump and filter stop functioning a week before Christmas: How would you prevent algae build-ups and the green water associated with a dirty pool? So, you try to contact the local pool office; but they can’t be of help until after the holidays. You, then, decide to do it yourself: ordered it online; at least you can fix- but it would take another 3 days to get the delivery. Those three days are enough for some bad changes in your pool.

Like the hero of the movie; what’s your best shot at maintaining a crystal clear pool? Some weeks back, I met Brain Polk, editor of ThePoolInsider.com; and I learnt a few DIY pool cleaning tips. So, don’t rack your head, here is it:

Attack the Debris

Just like in any action movie, there’s a villain in your swimming pool story; actually, there are a lot. But first, look at those debris. At least, they are the most conspicuous. Surely, getting them out of your pool is a great way of beginning your journey to pool cleanliness.

Every day, you should skim your pool with a net remove the suspended things- leaves, bugs, nylons, debris- whatever it is that is floating in your pool. Allowing organics to dominate your pool is serving the algae and bacteria in the pool a 3-square meal each day.

Get your Robot Running

With the recent failure of your pool’s filter, getting an alternative looks like a nice thing to do; actually, it is. So, if you’ve got a robotic pool cleaner, this might just be the moment it was created for. Let it fulfil purpose- get it running.

Aside from the conventional automatic pool cleaners, there are smart pools. A smart pool cleaner can do everything a conventional pool cleaner can do, but the reverse isn’t true. Unlike conventional cleaners, smart pools are able to map out the shape and depth of your pool, and learn more efficient ways to keep your pool spotlight. Just like any piece of technology, a pool cleaner might cost you some bulks, but in the long run, it is a great piece of investment.

Brush, brush and brush once more

Here, a pool bush could be quite useful. Once you’ve taken out the obvious debris and dirt, use your pool brush to scrub the sides of your pool as well as your pool ladder. Understand that areas with poor circulation, and more stagnant water, needs much more attention and some extra scrubbing minutes.

Manage the Pool’s Chemicals

Pool, just like any other water body, is subject to fluctuations in chemical levels and pH. It would be wise of you to examine the concentration of these chemicals as well as your pool’s pH. levels, at least three times a week to ensure the pool is suitable for use.