Have you got a date coming up and want to know what to wear? Here are some great ideas of cute date outfits.

Restaurant Date

Heading out to a nice restaurant is one of the most traditional dates all couples enjoy. However, it demands a lovely look that would be both feminine and chic. This is especially true if you’re visiting an upscale 5-star restaurant. So, wearing an elegant dress is an optimal choice for a dinner date.

Choose sophisticated attire that will show some of your skin but won’t be too revealing. A dress with a hem that finishes just below the knee is a perfect length. Choose a flattering neckline for your body shape to balance your proportions and open your neck for a stylish accessory. Basically, light pendant or unobtrusive pearl necklace will do nicely.

When it comes to colour, black, nude, and white are the best options for creating a killer outfit. They fit any complexion and can be nicely matched with most accessories.

Cinema Date

It’s one of the most romantic dates that doesn’t require the same high standards as dining at a posh restaurant. It calls for an outfit that would be stylish yet comfortable. You can wear a flirty petite dungaree dress that offers the perfect blend of casual and bold. Then, just finish off your cinema date outfit with black sandal heels and a matching purse. And when the weather gets cold, you can layer your dungaree dress with a classy trench coat.

Beach Date

If you’re going to have some fun in the sun, you can’t go wrong with soft, flowy materials and unstructured designs. We believe that a feminine skater dress will make you look extra-gorgeous while keeping you cool in the sun. To finish your look, match a skater dress with some gladiator sandals and a straw hat.

Retro Party Date

Some couples really like attending retro parties to feel those retro vibes and that love in the air. If you’re one of them, opt for a glamorous boohoo flapper dress and party like it's the roaring 1920s. Complete your look with vintage makeup and get ready to steal the show (and the heart of your partner, of course).

Casual Date

No matter whether you’re going to bowling or hitting up the nearest coffee shop, a cool casual outfit is a must. You should create the look that would appear effortlessly chic and easy-going. Denim jeans paired with an elegant blouse will make you look relaxed, polished and feminine. Choose lace or chiffon tops with very subtle cut-outs or one-shoulder designs. Something dressy but not too edgy will send off the right signals.