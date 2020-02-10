The Kansas City Chiefs were crowned the 2020 Super Bowl winners in Miami but the headlines only told half of the story.

(Newswire.net -- February 10, 2020) -- The Kansas City Chiefs were crowned the 2020 Super Bowl winners in Miami but the headlines only told half of the story. What we saw from the Chiefs in the final and also in their two playoff games prior to that was something special from one man, and that was Patrick Mahomes.

The Chiefs were poor in parts and found themselves behind by a considerable amount of points in every one of their three post-season games. But all that did was open the door for Mahomes to do something special and write his name into the history books.

What we witnessed wasn’t just a team winning a Super Bowl and being fancied to do so, we witnessed the start of a dynasty. Mahomes is just 24, playing in just his second season as a starter and going to his first Super Bowl. You only have to watch the three post-season games he played to see why so many are already comparing him to Tom Brady.

If you want to know who the favorites are for the 2021 Super Bowl then the answer is the Chiefs, and why wouldn’t they be? They have one of the best quarterbacks in the world, if not the best, and a supporting cast around him that Tom Brady would have loved to have had at any point during his New England Patriots career.

That makes the Chiefs a formidable opponent for anyone, they are likely to start every single game of next season as favorites to win it, and few out there would back against them to make the Super Bowl again.

While we are in the off-season, this is a great time to think about betting on the NFL. After witnessing their victory, the Chiefs are going to take a lot of the market for next year at this stage. The latest no deposit offers give you the chance to place bets without making a deposit of your own, great for those looking to place some early wagers on what they think will happen in the new season.

With many ageing quarterbacks around the league such as Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson, it is time for the younger generation to stake their claim. Just as Tom Brady has led his group of quarterbacks for the past decade, expect Patrick Mahomes to go and do the same for his generation, starting with what happened in Miami.

Any player who finds themselves down 10 points with 15 minutes to go in a Super Bowl and has the ability to come back and win easy is a player of special talents. Not only did he do it in the biggest game on earth, but he did it on Championship weekend and in the Divisional round. This is a players that has come to the fore in a big way during the post-season, and will go into next season looking for his second Super Bowl ring of his young career.