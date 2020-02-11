Whether you are buying a boat for recreational or practical uses, it is important to do your research and prepare.

(Newswire.net -- February 10, 2020) -- Deciding to buy a boat is a big and exciting life decision. Even if this isn't the first boat you plan on owning, it still helps a lot to have a set of guidelines that you can follow throughout the purchase process. You definitely don't want to end up with a "sinking ship" after making your purchase.

Whether you are buying a boat for recreational or practical uses, it is important to do your research and prepare so that you can make sure your decision is right for you.

1. Shop with Purpose

The most important factor for you to decide on before making a purchase is the kind of boat you're looking for. There are boats on the market for almost any water activity you can think of, including:

Fishing

Cruising

Wake sports

Speed

Entertaining

It's critical for you to look closely at how you plan on using your boat. Be realistic about how it will be used. Then pick the right kind of boat for your needs.

Along with the kind of boat you buy, you'll also need to choose the type of propulsion, which can include sail, inboard, outboard, sterndrive or water-jet. Each propulsion type hasunique pros and cons. Have a thorough understanding of what you're getting into before making a decision.

2. Consider All of the Costs

Keep in mind that you're not only purchasing the boat. Your purchase will also involve costs to operate it, maintain it and store it. The amount of money you'll need to budget for boat ownership will rely on the sophistication and size of the boat and whether you've decided to buy used or new.

For first-time boat buyers, simpler and smaller normally ends up being less expensive. The price of purchase is far less, gas and maintenance won't be as costly, insurance costs will be more tolerable and you probably won't need to store it at a costly marina.

Of course, buying a used boat will cost a lot less than a brand new one. However, buying used does increase potential risks. The vast majority of used boats aren't in mint condition. It's best to have a used boat you're interested in checked by a pro to help you determine the overall value and condition.

3. Get Involved with the Process

Do more than window shop. Boat manufacturers have engaging websites that allow you to take virtual boat tours, calculate monthly costs and compare different boat models.

After you've done thorough online research, go to a few boat shows so you can see these boats in person. Then use these shows to choose the dealer you'll purchase through. Your relationship with a trusted dealer will make or break your boat-buying experience.

When you talk to different dealers, ask them all the same questions about service and qualifications, their specific programs, and references.

4. Become a Detective

After you've narrowed down your search to one particular boat, thoroughly inspect it. Open up the hatches and check and the details of the construction. Check access to engines and electronics. Look for cracks or other imperfections in the boat's fiberglass.

If you see something that concerns you, talk to the dealer and see how they react.

Then, get a "test drive." Some dealers make this easier than others. But if you really want to know what you're buying, you need to use it first. Bring friends and family along with the test drive to see what feedback they have.

Pay the closest attention to how the boat planes, it's sightlines, maneuverability and overall stability and balance.

5. Get Your Boat Insured

Buying a boat is a lot like buying a car or truck. You would never drive your new vehicle off the lot before it's fully insured. You should never take your boat out on the water for the first time without insurance, either.

Talk to your dealer about boat insurance companies and reps that they recommend for boat insurance. Then do your own shopping based upon their recommendations.

The amount you insure your boat for will depend largely on its age and value. A qualified boat insurance company will be able to help you make the best insurance decision for your new purchase.

6. Don't Buy Impulsively

Give yourself plenty of time to consider your final purchase. Purchasing a boat is a largely emotional decision. Try to separate yourself from emotion in order to make the best buying decision and be able to negotiate effectively.

Enjoy Your New Boat Purchase

By keeping these six things in mind before buying a boat, you'll make the best decision for yourself and your family. Most of all, enjoy all of the time you're about to spend on the water.