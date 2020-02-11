As responsible adults, we try to drive as safely as possible andobey the posted speed limits on the roads we travel.

(Newswire.net -- February 11, 2020) -- As responsible adults, we try to drive as safely as possible andobey the posted speed limits on the roads we travel. However, because of our daily-grind routines this may not always be the case.Whenever we are out on the roads,we are usually in a rush and sometimes we get caught speeding or driving aggressively. When that happens, more than likely we may get pulled over by the police waiting in the wings (in an area we cannot spot them, but they can spot us). As soon as we see those flashing lights, we tend to get nervous and wonder what should we do if pulled over due to speeding?If you are pulled over by a police car, here are some helpful tips to follow to help make the incident go as smoothly as possible:

Pull Over to a Safe Area —The first thing you should do when signaled by a police car to pull over is to find a safe place to do so. Put on your flashers to let the officer know that you’re acknowledging that they are stopping you, especially if you have to drive some distance to find a good place to stop. Generally, you want to pull over on the right-hand side of the road and keep safety in mind first. A place where there is a large amount of shoulder space is ideal, and if it’s dark, a well-lit place is also a good idea.

—The first thing you should do when signaled by a police car to pull over is to find a safe place to do so. Put on your flashers to let the officer know that you’re acknowledging that they are stopping you, especially if you have to drive some distance to find a good place to stop. Generally, you want to pull over on the right-hand side of the road and keep safety in mind first. A place where there is a large amount of shoulder space is ideal, and if it’s dark, a well-lit place is also a good idea. Stay in Your Car —Remain in your vehicle as you wait for the officer to approach you. Never get out, that may make you look like a threat. Turn the engine off, roll down your window and turn your overhead light on so the officer can see you. These things allow the officer to approach you safely.

—Remain in your vehicle as you wait for the officer to approach you. Never get out, that may make you look like a threat. Turn the engine off, roll down your window and turn your overhead light on so the officer can see you. These things allow the officer to approach you safely. Stay Calm —Although you may be nervous about being pulled over, try to remain as calm as possible. Sit still in your seat and rest your hands on the steering wheel. This will help the officer see you as someone who is not a threat to his or her safety. Try to do as little moving around as possible.

—Although you may be nervous about being pulled over, try to remain as calm as possible. Sit still in your seat and rest your hands on the steering wheel. This will help the officer see you as someone who is not a threat to his or her safety. Try to do as little moving around as possible. Be Polite and Respectful —This isn’t the time to start an argument. Answer questions succinctly and be civil while dealing with the officer. If you think you’re going to fight your ticket, don’t give more information than necessary. This can work against you in court. Keep your responses short and sweet.

—This isn’t the time to start an argument. Answer questions succinctly and be civil while dealing with the officer. If you think you’re going to fight your ticket, don’t give more information than necessary. This can work against you in court. Keep your responses short and sweet. Get Documents When Asked —Don’t try to retrieve any documents, like your license and registration, before you’re asked. This could appear threatening to an officer, and they may think you’re about to get aggressive with them. Only get them after you are asked. If you have to reach somewhere far to get something, like into a bag in the backseat, let the officer know what you’re doing. Move deliberately.

—Don’t try to retrieve any documents, like your license and registration, before you’re asked. This could appear threatening to an officer, and they may think you’re about to get aggressive with them. Only get them after you are asked. If you have to reach somewhere far to get something, like into a bag in the backseat, let the officer know what you’re doing. Move deliberately. You Don ’t Have to Consent to A Search —In order to search your vehicle, a police officer must have probable cause. If they don’t have probable cause, they may ask you if they can look around your vehicle, but you do not have to consent to this. Even if you feel you have nothing to hide, it may be best to politely decline a search.

—In order to search your vehicle, a police officer must have probable cause. If they don’t have probable cause, they may ask you if they can look around your vehicle, but you do not have to consent to this. Even if you feel you have nothing to hide, it may be best to politely decline a search. Sign Your Citation and Safely Merge Back into Traffic—When asked, sign your citation. This isn’t an admission of guilt, it’s an acknowledgment that you’ve received the citation. Afterward, take care to safely merge back into traffic. If you’re a little nervous still, it may be a good time to take a few minutes to gather yourself before heading back out onto the road.

Being pulled over by a police car can be nerve-wracking but following these tips should help the encounter go smoothly and keep both you and the officer calm and safe.