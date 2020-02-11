Find out why you should forget teddies, chocolates and a fancy dinner and instead spend the most romantic day of the year decluttering your home.

(Newswire.net -- February 11, 2020) -- If you read the title of this article and turned up out of pure curiosity, we sure don’t blame you. Who would rather declutter their home than be wined and dined on the most expensive day of the year?

Surprisingly, there are actually a few great reasons to declutter on Valentines Day, 5 to be precise:

Pay Less For Your Romantic Meal

Prices can be two or three times higher for a meal on Valentines Day. Why not spend Valentines Day decluttering and getting general jobs done, then pick another day for a fancy meal? You can enjoy the same meal for less, and you won’t be surrounded by a million other couples either.

Make Money Rather Than Spend Money

If your household is in need of a bit of money, why not spend Valentines Day decluttering and listing items for sale? True love can thrive with day to day harmony. Perhaps a day of decluttering and making some money is an investment in a secure future together.

Set The Scene For A Romantic Meal At Home

If your home is very cluttered it isn’t likely the best setting for a romantic meal. Why not spend the day decluttering, and then enjoy the fruits of your labour in the evening with a delicious meal in your roomy, spacious, clean home?

Reminisce Together

Why not sort out the cheap self storage unit you have together? A cheap self storage unit is often full of memories. Boxes of photographs, old journals, teddies, clothes and souvenirs.

If it has been a while since you sorted it out, gave things a dust and a check over, maybe you could have a nice time there on Valentines Day. It can be nice to look through sentimental things together.

Reunite

If you have been disjointed recently as a couple, sometimes the pressure of a fancy meal can be the last thing that you need. A bit of teamwork however, such as sorting out the spare room and decluttering all the junk in there, can be a great way to reconnect. There is a focus and a lack of pressure on conversation, you can put some music on to make the atmosphere more relaxed. At the end you will have achieved something together and hopefully, reconnected too.

OK, if you have read our suggestions above and still want your bunch of flowers and fancy meal out, we don’t blame you. However, you can’t discount the importance of a clean and tidy home when it comes to the harmony of a relationship.

Maybe next time you want to achieve something great together, decluttering will be your task of choice. In the meantime, you’ve some amazing Valentines Day memories to make.