Are Sports Important for Our Mental Health?

Sports are not only beneficial for our physical health, but they can significantly benefit us mentally too. Studies have shown that sports increase cognitive function, reduce both anxiety and depression, enhance memory and focus, and increase individual self-confidence. Many of these benefits are caused by the endorphins that are released during physical activity. Individuals need to know the advantages of exercise to better enable them to enhance their quality of life.

It is well documented within the literature that physical exercise not only acts as a preventative measure with mental health issues but can also be used as a tool to manage a variety of problems related to mental health. A study conducted by Crowell observed children aged 6-8 and how their mental health correlated with physical activity. The consensus was a positive relationship; the more a child engaged with physical activity, the better their mental health became. This study was conducted at a critical age in childhood development when children are just beginning school and are experiencing many social changes.

Exercise can be a crucial aspect for children in their cognitive and mental development. It has been shown that participating in team sports increases their social skills and ability to focus for longer periods of time. Furthermore, team sports can be particularly beneficial for children who have experienced some form of trauma in their life, including physical, sexual, and emotional abuse, neglect, parental incarceration, and parental alcoholism. Children who participate in team sports have been shown to have significantly lower instances of anxiety and depression, making exercise one of the key factors in depression prevention.

Exercise not only reduces mental health problems in children but also in adults. Prevalence of depression can be reduced by as much as 30% in adults who engage in daily physical activity, making exercise a potential substitute for antidepressants. Sleep is another factor that can cause mental health issues. The less sleep an individual gets, the higher the chances of developing mental health problems. Physical activity has been shown to both increase the quality and duration of sleep, thus making exercise a critical component to mental health.

It is important for people to understand that physical activity is not only beneficial for their physical health but also their mental health. Exercise can help promote and maintain healthy lifestyle habits, including more sleep, reduced stress, and lower instances of anxiety and depression. It has been shown to significantly affect both children and adults in a positive manner, from helping with the ability to focus to increasing overall cognitive capacity. Regular physical activity has several benefits, making it one of the key components in enhancing our health and, most importantly, our overall quality of life.