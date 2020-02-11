Do you want a kitchen with and island? Here are some kitchens to inspire you to get your own kitchen island.

(Newswire.net -- February 11, 2020) -- If for you the kitchen is synonymous with dynamism, conviviality, and emotion, the choice to design an island kitchen is certainly the correct one. The island kitchen has become one of the most desired elements in the kitchen, in the design of newly built houses, and in renovations. Thanks to the versatility of the compositions, the space is so airy, and dynamic that it can be customized according to your style, and needs. Furthermore, this kind of minimalist kitchens are perfect for a 2BHK, or 3BHK houses. We call it minimalist because here you will find everything in a proper order. A simple worktop, a smart oven, multi utility kitchen cabinets, modern utensils, smart refrigerator, shelves, a chimney with modular kitchen design, a few modern appliances such as Rotimatic Roti maker, juicer blender, micro oven, a toaster, etc. In a nutshell, you will have everything, but in a proper manner (modular kitchen).

Island kitchen: open space

Open space is more than just a buzzword, as it actually serves many functional purposes. Cooking while entertaining with guests, preparing a snack while the kids do their homework, or preparing dinner while sipping an aperitif with friends. In this project, the activities take place around the cooking area located on the island combined with a design hood that creates the right glance. The top extends to become a snack area, and the side of the island is an additional living element. Also becoming functional if equipped with shelves, or other open elements.

Island kitchen: the island as a dining table

The Loft solution offers a very well thought out island development, functional for operational use but, also for the most varied uses of the kitchen worktop. Smart kitchens today have an island with multiple functions. Along with preparing food, cooking, and washing dishes. The islands design are also excellent spaces for eating our culinary delicacies. With an abundant protrusion in the counter, and with a dedicated support surface, an island can immediately become a counter similar to that of bars, saving the space that would be occupied by a dining table, or offering a place to have breakfast quickly. On the worktop, you can place a Rotimatic Roti maker machine which does not occupy much space. Now making Roti, Puri, Pizza are a matter of time. Just add flour, salt, water, and that’s all. Serve your guests hot, and fluffy Roti with your favorite Indian curry. A contemporary, and alternative solution to the classic table placed against the wall. The kitchen finishes are re-proposed in the combination of shelves, and open elements creating a welcoming space, and exploiting the height of the wall, where objects, and dishes can find a place.

Island kitchen: continuous expansion

In addition to an excellent appearance, a kitchen with an island can offer a lot of space on the work surface, much more than a normal kitchen counter. In an open plan living room, it will naturally become a meeting point for the family. By choosing a kitchen solution with an island for your home, the available space open to new opportunities becomes even bigger. A kitchen with an island aims to become an experience to be enriched over time, with many accessories to implement. Bringing the main floor to the center will free up more space on the walls, giving you the opportunity to put more emphasis on the kitchen curtains, to be chosen with extreme care together with the kitchen tiles, and special kitchen chandeliers in line with the central cabinet. In summary, the possibilities for expansion aimed at kitchen furnishings can truly reach their maximum potential, without weighing on space, and its usability.

Fitted kitchens: online kitchens

The linear configuration is the most compact solution in the arrangement of the various kitchen elements (sinks, appliances, worktops, containers, etc.) which are positioned on the same line, or on the same wall. The trends relating to the division of spaces in modern Indian apartments have made this type of configuration very widespread. The advice is to adopt it, especially if you have a narrow, and long environment. However, its size must be within certain limits. Otherwise there is a risk of creating disproportionate environments which may then be not very functional.

Fitted kitchens: corner kitchens

In the choice of kitchen design, the choice of the corner arrangement is one of the most functional from the point of view of the ratio of the distance between the refrigerator, sink and hob. With professional corner kitchens, you can in fact create an ideal triangle between these elements, within which a person can move easily while always having everything at hand. In the case of a small corner kitchen, the main requirement is the optimization of spaces. We suggest avoiding the design of spaces that are too closed, and "full" by opting instead for alternating containment solutions with open solutions. In the case of a large corner kitchen, the space available can be used to integrate all the modern pull-out, and swivel mechanisms that allow you to really offer an excellent storage capacity at remarkable comfort conditions.

Fitted kitchens: peninsula kitchens

The configuration of the kitchen with peninsula is a solution to orient yourself on when you have open space spaces. In this case, it represents the ideal solution as it creates an ideal separation between the actual kitchen, and the living space without making other dividing elements necessary. The kitchens with peninsula allow you to choose between an "L" or "C" configuration that creates a kind of gulf area in which you enclose the dining area with tables, and chairs. To create a kitchen with a peninsula it is necessary to have a decent maneuvering space. Indicatively, a peninsula should be at least between 180 and 190 cm long, and at least 70 cm deep. With smaller dimensions, the risk is to design a poorly functional kitchen in which to move, and work. For example, if you want to buy a Rotimatic Roti maker, read Rotimatic Reviews online. Also checkout rotimatic price in India.

Remember, a smart kitchen is incomplete without smart kitchen appliances. This is why it is necessary to understand your requirement, and measuring the space of the kitchen. Depending on this, you will be able to buy the perfect kitchen appliances according to the size, shape, and color. Do not forget to read online reviews of the appliances.