(Newswire.net -- February 12, 2020) -- The city of Hyderabad,India is about 400 years old and is the capital and largest city in the newly created state of Telangana. Spread across 650 square kilometers with a population of around 6.9 million in its core this city happens to the fourth most populated city in India.The city is situated in a hilly area at a height of about 1778ft from the sea level with artificial lakes like the Hussain Sagar Lake.

Hyderabad,India is also fondly called the “City of Nizams” because of its rich cultural heritage and houses some of the famous historical structures like Charminar, Golconda Fort,Qutb Shahi tombs at Ibrahim Bagh are the notable ones amongst others.

Hyderabad, India is also referred to as the “City of Pearls" wherein the traders from all over the World throng to trade for pearls and Diamonds. These precious stones and available in a huge variety and some markets have existed over centuries like the Sultan Bazaar, Laad bazaar, and the Begum bazaar.

The city has undergone a sea change in the last two decades wherein due to spurring up of the IT and ITES companies. With the creation of a job came the need for dwelling units and also infrastructure development. Hyderabad, India is blessed with wide roads, traffic signals, flyovers, underpasses, etc. which has helped the city's traffic to move at a reasonable pace.

Reasons for staying in Hyderabad, India

Low cost of living in comparison to other Indian cities

Due to infrastructural development, fewer traffic jams and speed of movement is high.

Due to the presence of IT and ITES majors, there is job availability.

Place of cultural heritage which houses a lot of monuments and tombs of historical importance.

Presence of Ramoji Film City which is an acclaimed holiday destination for most of the families. One has to spend an entire day experiencing the thematic parks, gardens, live shows, etc. Having been crowned as the largest studio complex in the World by the Guinness World Records, Ramoji Film City is a major attraction in Hyderabad, India. The Telegu film industry is also the second-largest motion picture producer in the country.

People are very accommodative. Though the main language is Telegu yet they will speak in broken Hindi and English to make others comfortable.

Pleasant weather with a tropical dry and wet climate. The summers are hot and humid wherein the temperature reaches 40 degrees also but winters are cold with the thermometer dipping to 10 degrees also.

Low in pollution

World-famous Hyderabad biriyani and other Shahi dishes which have made Hyderabad, India being listed amongst the prestigious UNESCO creative city of Gastronomy.

Festivals of Eid, Diwali, Sankranti and celebrated with a lot of vigor and enthusiasm.

Houses some of the best hospitals like L V Prasad for eyes, Yashoda hospitals, Aware Gleneagles Hospital, Medicover hospital, etc.

Multiplexes and malls like central, GVK one mall, and citycenter mall, etc.

The city is a perfect blend of tradition and modernity making it one of the most livable cities in India. With ever-rising migrants coming from all over the World, the city greets with open arms and becomes home for newcomers. It is also known for being a haven for Expats with posh five-star hotels, Gymnasiums, swimming pools all available close to the residential places.

The main locations where people look for buying houses in Hyderabad are Tellapur, Manikonda, Rajendra Nagar, Kondapur, Kukatapally, etc. to name a few.

Kukatpally

Kukatpally was earlier a Municipality and a suburb but has sought into prominence post creation of Telangana state. It is witnessing a huge growth from the last decade and also houses the Kukatpally Housing Board which is the largest colony hub in Asia. Situated at the northwestern part of Hyderabad this place is buzzing with business activity and eateries. Moreover, its proximity to the Mumbai highway, Metro stations, the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport has made it an obvious choice for people looking to settle in Hyderabad. The place is full of hotels, branded outlets, PG accommodation and happens to have the highest number of residential apartments in Hyderabad. The place also houses a large chunk of the NRI population of Hyderabad. The famous Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad is in Kukatpally. The beautiful IDL Lake is also here which attracts crowds for her picturesque sunset. The mobile food carts dish out local street food making the place live in the twilight period.

Flats for sale in Kukatpally are available a price range from Rs 5000 to Rs 8200 per square feet and flats are available in different sizes from 1 BHK Villa to 4 BHK flats, from Villas to 1 room apartments, from under construction to ready for occupation flats.

Flats for sale in Kukatpally are also driven by its proximity to the business hub, well connected broad roads, rail and metro networks were traveling to places like Madhapur, Begumpet, and Hitech City which employs a good number of IT professionals.

Manikonda

This area in the suburbs of Hyderabad, India has sought into prominence due to its proximity to Hitech city and Gachibowli where there are a lot of software companies. It is considered as one of the poshest locations in the city. The area is also earmarked by the near to completion of the Lanco Hills, a luxury high rise residential project.

The place is well connected with train and public bus services and also has numerous places of visit like the Osman Sagar Lake, the Kahjaguda historic rock formation, Qutb Shahi tombs, Golconda fort, etc.

Flats for sale in Manikonda are available from Rs 4,100 to Rs 7,000 per square feet approximately though the Villas do cost a little more. There are innumerable property sites who make life easy for buyers. The flats are also customized in different configurations of 3 BHK, 4 BHK so that everyone can buy flats according to their budget. Flats for sale in Manikonda are in demand mainly due to great connectivity and its closeness to the IT hub of the city.

