(Newswire.net -- February 13, 2020) -- For some countries such as the United States, the government keeps a close eye on the immigration status of all within its borders. If an individual in such a country is deemed not as a citizen and is also not a bearer of a suitable visa, they can be put into custody by the country's governing body on immigration. Those captured, however, can still be set free even during the processing of their case. By posting an amount called 'immigration bond', they can be set free and the amount will be returned to them after the conclusion of their hearing. Immigration bonds serve the same purpose as ‘bail’ to a defendant in a court trial.

Like criminal bail, an immigration bond can also reach high amounts depending on the decision of the presiding body. As such, not all detainees are financially able to settle their immigration bail. Fortunately, there exist third-party groups that will post bail for them in exchange for a small fee. When this is done, the bail will now be referred to as an 'immigration bail bond.'

If the individual is deemed not as a threat to the country, they can be handed two types of immigration bonds. The first is the ‘delivery bond’ wherein they will be set free provided they will not miss any court hearings. The bond will also allow them to consult their lawyers on any future actions for their upcoming hearings. Meanwhile, the ‘voluntary departure bond’ will grant them temporary freedom provided that they agree to go back to their home country. For both types of bonds, if the detainee breaks any rules set by the immigration body, the amount will be forfeited.

For all cases regarding immigration, the amount needed for bail will be set by the governing body based on a number of factors. These include the detainee's employment history, immigration status, records of past crimes if any, ties to the country that detained them, and risk of flight. The base amount for the immigration bond can range from as low as $1000 to even $10000 if the individual has a high risk of flight based on his profile.

To secure an immigration bail bond, the detainee or his family must seek support from these third-party groups known as 'bail bondsmen'. They must pay the fee required to post bail which is around 10% of the base amount. The bail bondsmen will then arrange all the necessary paperwork to complete the immigration bond process. On the detainee's part, he must be present on all hearings set by the immigration body, since his absence can lead to the forfeiture of his bond.

While bail bondsmen post bail for profit, they do not post bail for all clients that request for their service. They screen out applicants and accept those only who submit all necessary requirements and are of low risk of flight or escaping their responsibilities with the immigration body.

Individuals detained for immigration reasons need not suffer in vain behind bars. They can seek the assistance of bondsmen to be granted immigration bail bonds so that they can be set free while their case is still ongoing. Avail of the services of immigration bail bondsmen if you find yourself in custody for reasons regarding your nationality.