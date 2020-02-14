Drinking clean water is essential for our health and one of the best ways to ensure that in your home is to use a water distiller.

Drinking clean water is essential for our health and one of the best ways to ensure that in your home is to use a water distiller. These purifiers, though, come in many sizes and types and as a buyer, it is important you understand these differences and features, so you can pick the one that best suits your needs.

Also, given the fact that there are many water distiller manufacturers available in the market today, we present a few tips that will help you to get the best home water distillers that are ideal for you.

Choose a distiller that works well for your water production system

As a first step, understand how your water production systems work. Though the process tends to be fairly similar across most countries, it still makes sense to get a fair idea of the process. You can get this information on the government's site or on the website of the utility company that provides this service. Based on this process, you can choose a water distiller for your home. A good rule of thumb is to go with local water distiller manufacturing companies as their product is sure to meet your city's water process.

Understand your daily water use

Next, have an idea of your daily water consumption. How many members are there in your family? Do you have children or pets who may consume more water than adults? Based on this consumption level, you can choose a water distiller that can comfortably purify the quantity you consume. One aspect to consider here is that you should account for about 20% more water than your regular consumption because when water comes through a distiller, it acquires a taste and this may make you drink more than your normal consumption.

Determine the location

Where do you intend to place your water distiller? This could determine the size and type of distiller you should buy. For example, if you plan to keep it in your kitchen, you might want to consider a small and portable one. On the other hand, if you plan to keep it in your garage or yard, you can definitely look at buying a larger one. In this sense, location is a major determinant of your water distiller.

Type of distiller

An important aspect to consider is the type of distiller that will best serve your needs. In general, there are three types of distillers, and they are:

Household distillers – These distillers are small and can distil measured amounts of water. As the name suggests, it is ideal for home use.

Plumbing distillers – These distillers can be installed in your plumbing system or even at your point of use, so you can get pure water that can be used for cooking and cleaning.

Commercial distillers – These are large water distillers that are ideal for companies and other commercial establishments.

Thus, these are four important aspects that you should consider and we hope it helps to find the right water distiller you're looking for.