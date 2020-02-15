In just a few short years, Instagram has become one of the most powerful social media platforms in the world. How did this happen?

(Newswire.net -- February 13, 2020) -- The past ten years have seen some tremendous changes in the world of marketing. One of the biggest changes was the development (and growth) of the world of social media. This started off as a way for family members and friends to keep in touch with each other. Now, it is a powerful marketing tool. One of the most powerful social media platforms in the world is called Instagram. Instagram is a platform that is used to share photos and videos. It has also become one of the cornerstones of marketing in 2020. In order to understand how marketing and Instagram are going to be intertwined in 2020, it is important to look at how we got here.

First, Instagram launched back in 2010. In just a few short years, it was one of the biggest social media platforms, right up there with Facebook. In the end, Facebook ended up purchasing the platform for $1 billion back in 2012. Even though Instagram was generating no revenue at the time, Facebook understood the value this app presented. Once Facebook purchased the app, they made some major changes. One of the biggest was getting rid of the app-exclusivity barrier that was set up on Instagram. Now, people can access their Instagram profiles online as well as through the app. This contributed to Instagram crossing the threshold of having more than 1 billion active users recently.

It is also helpful to take a look at the track record of Instagram. Back in 2013, Instagram allowed advertising to take place on its platform for select brands. Some of the chosen brands were able to start marketing through Instagram. It didn’t take long for Instagram to realize the value this presented for its revenue stream as well as for its users. In 2015, Instagram made marketing available to all brands. This contributed to a major jump in its individual revenue while also drawing in even more users. This allowed Instagram to take the form that most marketers understand today. In the modern world of marketing, it is difficult to envision a marketing plan that does not use Instagram and all of its features.

Shortly thereafter, Facebook got involved again and introduced a logo change. It went from the camera that people used to see to the warm-colored outline that people are familiar with today. Facebook also changed the Instagram feed from chronologic to algorithmic, tailoring what people would see based on their interests. These are only a few of the major landmarks in the growth of Instagram. The next ten years are sure to bring even more growth.