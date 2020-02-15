What can you throw away in a dumpster? This article will detail all of the things you need to know when throwing away items into a dumpster.

(Newswire.net -- February 13, 2020) -- Look around – almost everything we use is regulated by rules. Yes, even what you can throw in your trashcan, so how much more in a dumpster, right? These guidelines imposed by your locality and state are there for a reason: mainly to protect and preserve the environment. If you are wondering what can you throw away in a dumpster, rest easy as most non-hazardous items are allowed.

What Can You Throw Away in a Dumpster?

Before you rent a dumpster, make sure to discuss with your provider the type of waste you can dispose of and the reasons why you might need to rent a dumpster in the first place. Let’s delve deeper into what you can toss in a dumpster, shall we?

Appliances

Most appliances used in your home like air conditioning units, dryers, washers, and refrigerators are permitted in dumpsters for disposal. However, you need to make sure all hazardous components and fluids are taken out first.

If you are wondering how to get rid of an old refrigerator, you need the help of a professional appliance specialist to remove the freon or refrigerant first for proper disposal.

Furniture

Almost all furniture types, such as chairs and tables, can be tossed in dumpsters. Some locations, however, do not allow mattresses and upholstered furniture in landfills. In other locations, these types of furniture are allowed, but you may need to pay extra charges depending on local rules. To be sure, check with your rental provider what they permit in their containers.

Electronics

Want to get rid of your old TV or computer? The good news is the majority of electronics are usually accepted in dumpsters, but this depends on your local regulations, so make sure to discuss this with your provider.

If you need to dispose of electronics in large bulks, such as in the case of an office cleanout, you may need to recycle them as e-waste, in which case you may be asked to pay for an additional fee per item.

Yard Waste

Any green waste seen in your backyard is typically accepted in most dumpsters, and this depends on your apartment dumpster rules or the regulations imposed by your locality. Green waste includes trees, branches, and grass. While some areas limit the amount of yard waste you can dispose of in a dumpster, others are not so strict and allow a dumpster to be filled with green waste.

Construction Debris

Generally, most providers accept construction debris in their dumpsters. When disposing of heavy construction debris or debris from a DIY home project that you plan on doing, it is important to consider the weight limits of a dumpster and know how to pack a dumpster.

Construction debris includes:

Asphalt, brick, concrete, and stone – These items are heavy, so some companies prefer or require using dumpsters that are meant for heavy materials.

Roofing shingles – These are also heavy items, and many dumpster rental providers charge an additional fee for their disposal. Make sure to ask your provider about extra fees first.

Renovation debris – This includes drywall, wooden materials, and other debris from renovation or demolition projects.

Other Non-Organic Trash

Other non-organic household trash, such as carpeting, curtains, documents, and toys can be thrown away in a dumpster. So we guess now is the time to finally get rid of those unnecessary items?

Items You Cannot Throw Away in a Dumpster

Generally, you are not allowed to put any hazardous material in a rented dumpster. These hazardous materials include:

Paints, thinners, lacquers, and stains – Latex paints, however, can be dried first and then tossed in a dumpster

Tires – To dispose of old tires, you can contact your local auto parts shop, tire dealer, or a local recycling shop.

Hazardous waste like asbestos, automotive fluids, pesticides, medical waste, cleaning solutions, and propane tanks – You can inquire about a community collection and disposal event in your local area or get a hazardous waste recycling kit.

Batteries – Both car and dry cell batteries are not allowed in dumpsters as leak chemicals coming from them are harmful to the environment.

Questions

How much does it cost to rent a small dumpster?

Renting a small dumpster for a day usually costs around $25. The bigger the dumpster, the higher the rental fee. Weekly rental fees depend on the dumpster size and start at $120 and can go up to $620. If you want to rent one for a month, expect a price of $480 for small dumpsters and $2,000 for larger ones.

Can you throw carpet in a dumpster?

Yes, you can. One of the reasons to rent a dumpster is because large bulks of carpeting are usually not allowed on regular garbage pickup. This makes a dumpster rental an ideal choice to get rid of them.

Bottom Line

Whether or not you can dispose of a certain item in a dumpster depends on your local regulations. If you are wondering what can you throw away in a dumpster and are contemplating renting one, you should know that most non-hazardous items are accepted. These include drained appliances, wooden furniture, yard waste, and construction debris, among others.