(Newswire.net -- February 14, 2020) -- Why do I need a pool cover? Does a pool cover keep water warm? Many manufacturers claim that pool covers can warm pool water by up to eight degrees Celsius. However, some homeowners do not believe their claims and look for a justified reason before buying one. We understand your concerns. None wants to waste the money if it does not serve the purpose.

If you are thinking about a pool cover for your pool style, then you will want to read this article. In this article, we will try to clarify your doubts. You will know how a pool cover will warm the water and help you to enjoy your pool time even in adverse weather conditions.

How Are Pool Covers Effective?

Yes, even most pool owners have the same opinion. They find their pool water warm after installing a pool cover. These covers can protect your pool water in more than one way. You can expect more benefits from solar pool covers. You can also have an automatic pool cover.

Experienced pool builders say solar pool covers are designed to keep your pool water warm. Other pool covers including rigid and thermal covers retain the heat, but they are not effective to warm your pool water. When the evaporation is reduced, the pool water will be warmer. Even science proves that heat loss happens through evaporation. It will work in a similar way as your body cools down when you feel very hot. Sweat from your body will cause evaporation and that will ultimately make you cool. You can expect the same from a swimming pool.

When the water starts evaporating, it will carry the heat and cool down the pool. If you can prevent the evaporation, the heat loss will be less. So, simply covering you can enable you to maintain the warmth of the water. You can make it even better by installing solar pool covers.

What Make Solar Pool Covers Different

Solar covers are translucent and will allow the sunlight to pass through them. During the process, the sunlight will naturally warm your pool water. You cannot expect the same benefit from thermal pool covers. These are opaque and cannot capture the energy of the sun to the fullest.

Also, any type of pool cover will keep your pool water warm by insulting the warmed water. These air bubbles in the cover will act as the insulator in the same manner that thermos will do to keep the pool water warm. Your pool cover will not only make the water warm, but it will also maintain the warmness for a long.

What Will Be the Exact Warmth?

The exact warmth will mostly depend on a few factors that include the pool size, the type of pool cover, frequency of use, and sunlight exposure. When the sunlight is ample and you are using a solar pool cover, you can expect more benefits.

Final Thoughts

Does a pool cover keep water warm? The answer is certainly yes. Regardless of the type of swimming pool you have, a pool cover can be effective to maintain the warmth of your pool. However, you will have to use the right material and size. If you are looking for the best result, you can consider investing in a solar pool cover.