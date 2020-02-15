There may come a time you need to replaster your pool. But, how often do you need to replaster a pool? Read on to find out.

(Newswire.net -- February 14, 2020) -- Having a swimming pool in your backyard is the best thing you could ever ask for your home. It gives you some space to relax after a busy day or week. However, pools come with a fair share of responsibilities. One of such responsibilities is replastering your pool. The question here is: how often do you need to replaster a pool? Ideally, a pool has to be whitewashed after every 10-year cycle. You should also be ready to do a few repairs to leave your pool in perfect shape.

How Often Do You Need to Replaster a Pool

If you are financing your pool into your mortgage, you may want to include replastering. Now that you are here, this post will tell you everything about replastering your pool. It will share the factors that affect how soon you should replaster your pool. You will also learn of signs that your pool needs a plastering retouch. Finally, it will detail the steps of replastering your pool like a pro.

Factors that affect when you replaster your pool.

Structural reasons: pool plaster plays an integral structural role and it should be in tip top shape at all times. One of its front roles is waterproofing the pool. Replastering keeps the pool breathing and makes sure no spaces are left for water to leak.

Aesthetic reasons: after sometime, your pool walls will pick up stains. Acid washing will remove these stains, but you will notice a significant depreciation in the aesthetics of your pool walls. The chemicals used in pool water will also react and it is the walls that take the biggest beating. To regain the physical appeal of your pool walls, you will require to replaster and repaint the walls.

Signs that your pool needs replastering.

The good thing with pool is that they give you all the telltale signs when it needs replastering. Here are a few symptoms that your pool walls need a new coat of plastering;

Rough surfaces: Expert pool builders say if you touch on the pool walls and feel it rough, you may be up for replastering.

Exposed gunite or shotcrete: these are concrete-like materials that reinforce the pool’s basin. They are supposed to be covered fully by the plaster. When you notice some dark patches on the walls, you should be ready for replastering.

Mineral staining: copper and iron stains will leave an ugly appearance on your pool walls. When you notice such stains, get ready to replaster your pool.

How to replaster.

Pools are both expensive and delicate. That is why you should not take anything for granted when you notice any problem. Replastering is not a simple task. You should find a local contractor to do the job. Find someone with experience and reputation in the pool repair niche. Time your replastering with cool and humid weather to get the best results.

Whether your pool keeps turning green, it has high chlorine, or you need to replaster it; it is important to take care of your pool. So, how often do you need to replaster a pool depends on a few things. The extent of the wall damage will play a big role in how soon you should do the replastering. Talk to your local pool contractors and get a quotation. Compare a few contractors before you settle for one.