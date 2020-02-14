Visiting parks with an AZA accreditation like Dolphin Discovery is one of the best ways to discover the local flora and fauna without damaging it.

(Newswire.net -- February 14, 2020) -- Punta Cana is one of the favorite tourist spots in the entire Caribbean. This idyllic coastal area is located in The Dominican Republic, which is known for its rich biodiversity. When we visit a foreign country it is very important to perform responsible and sustainable tourism practices. Visiting parks with an AZA accreditation like Dolphin Discovery is one of the best ways to discover the local flora and fauna without damaging it.

The importance of the AZA accreditation

AZA is an acronym that stands for Association of Zoos and Aquariums. The association was founded back in 1971 with animal welfare in mind. Since its foundation, this association has been fully committed to its cause. Zoos and Aquariums applying for an AZA accreditation need to comply with a long list of strict requirements that guarantee the wellbeing of the animals held within their installations. When it comes to The Dominican Republic, there was no company with an AZA accreditation until not long ago. Thankfully, Dolphin Discovery got its AZA accreditation recently, which has meant a big step in this country towards animal rights.

Dolphin Discovery Punta Cana is the first company in the country to receive its AZA accreditation. This company had previous experience treating animals ethically, which earned them their AZA accreditations on their installations in Isla Mujeres and Cozumel. In order to get their AZA accreditation in Punta Cana, Dolphin Discovery had to apply for it, then pass the test of the team of AZA experts. During their visit, the AZA team made sure the following requirements were up to the task:

The institution had to prove that they were financially stable, since a shortage of resources would affect the animals well being directly.

The veterinary medicine programs had to prove that they had a capable team of professionals with enough resources to heal any ill animal that could be within the installations.

The company’s conservation efforts were tested to prove that they were beneficial for the local biosphere.

The AZA team made sure that there were proper educational programs to teach the guests about the local fauna while they are visiting the installations.

The correct regulation for the safety of the animals, guests and staff.

The regulation of the care and welfare of the animals to ensure that they were being ethically treated.

The Independent Commission of Accreditation of the AZA tested these and many other factors, and in the end gave the green light to this organization. Because of that, if you are planning to perform responsible and sustainable tourism during your next visit to Punta Cana, we can not stop recommending Dolphin Discovery for it.

An unique experience with dolphins

Dolphin Discovery brings you the amazing opportunity to swim with dolphins Punta Cana. Dolphins are majestuous, funny and social animals, and on this park you will be able to interact with them in an unique and fun way. Dolphin discovery has three different activities with dolphins: Dolphin Encounter, Dolphin Royal Swim and Dolphin Swim Adventure.