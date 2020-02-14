Gordon Elliott, who saddled Jury Duty to win the 2018 American Grand National at Far Hills, is no stranger to success closer to home at the Cheltenham Festival.

(Newswire.net -- February 14, 2020) -- Irish Grand National Winning Trainer Gordon Elliott, who is based in County Meath, Ireland, has been the top handler in two of the last three years at the premier British Isles jumps racing meeting held every March.

Elliott always sends a strong team of racehorses to Cheltenham, so who are the ones to watch and maybe put a bet on at the Festival this year?

Abacadabras

In the Supreme Novices' Hurdle, that kicks things off at Cheltenham on Tuesday, March 10, Abacadabras arguably has leading form claims of getting his trainer off to a winning start.

A smart performer in National Hunt Flat races last season, this six-year-old has since won three of his four hurdles outings. Abacadabras's sole defeat over obstacles came to old rival Envoi Allen, who is set to contest a different race at the Festival. More on him in a moment.

Abacadabras has since bounced back and won a Grade 1 at Leopardstown impressively. According to the 2020 Cheltenham online betting from Paddy Power, this horse is a strong contender at 11/2 to win the Supreme, which Elliott landed with Labaik in 2017.

Champagne Classic

Like Abacadabras, Champagne Classic is owned by Gigginstown House Stud. He has won at the Festival before with victory in the 2017 Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle.

Although Champagne Classic has had his injury problems since that success, he has returned to action and ran well over steeplechase fences. His length defeat by stable companion Battleoverdoyen in Grade 1 company over Christmas was a big effort.

That performance resulted in Champagne Classic becoming 5/1 second-favorite in the National Hunt Chase betting at Cheltenham. With market leader Carefully Selected not convincing with his jumping, there is every chance this horse could capitalize on that over a marathon three and three-quarter miles.

Envoi Allen

The undefeated Envoi Allen is regarded as one of the banker bets and among Cheltenham tips given by experts for this year's Festival. Winner of the 2019 Champion Bumper at this meeting, he has translated his form in National Hunt Flat races over to hurdles.

A major bid for the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle on day two of the Festival is on the cards. Envoi Allen goes to Cheltenham as a red-hot 11/10 favorite following three wins over obstacles under Rules, including two Grade 1 triumphs in Ireland.

Tiger Roll

Double Grand National hero Tiger Roll is a modern-day jumps horse racing legend. Not only has he won the world's most famous steeplechase at Aintree twice, but he has four Cheltenham Festival victories in his glittering career.

In each of the last two years, he has used the Cross Country Chase to prepare himself for Grand National glory. Elliott follows a similar path with this magnificent horse this year, and that's why Tiger Roll is a banker at 5/4 for a third Cross Country crown.

Delta Work

The richest prize at the Festival is the Cheltenham Gold Cup. Elliott has won it before with Don Cossack, and Delta Work looks his best chance of lifting the trophy again.

An exciting novice chaser last season and previous Festival scorer over hurdles, Delta Work has won back-to-back Grade 1 races in Ireland en route to the Gold Cup. He is currently 6/1 to win the blue riband event at Cheltenham.