Do not worry and stay calm as we will tell you about how to remove nail polish stain from carpet.

How to Remove Nail Polish Stain From Carpet- How do I get nail polish out of carpet?

Whether you are vacuuming your carpet, disinfecting carpet after a dog accident, or disinfecting it without a steam cleaner, it is crucial to remove stains as soon as possible. Though the nail polish stain on the carpet can be stubborn, luckily there are some solutions for it. The solutions are quite easy to follow. Read on to know more about how you can remove the nail polish stains from your house’s carpets.

Method 1: Using hair spray

Experts carpet cleaners say one of the best ways to remove the nail polish stain is by hair spray. Follow these steps to remove it:

Once you discover the nail polish stains on your carpet, you have to wet the stain with cold water

Now, you have to spray 15 to 20 pumps of your hair spray followed by small splashes of rubbing alcohol.

You have to use a small scrubbing brush and start scrubbing the nail polish stain directly for a minute. When you are scrubbing, you have to keep on pouring cold clean water over the stain throughout that process.

Make sure to repeat this process until and unless the nail polish is not visible anymore.

Method 2: Using nail polish remover

Do not panic if anything is not available in your home. Try using nail polish remover and follow these steps:

As soon as you spill some of the nail polish over the carpet, try to absorb as many stains as possible with the paper towel or any clean dish towel. You must not scrub the stain at all.

If you are using the dish towel, you have to switch continuously to the clean side of the towel for avoiding any smudging or smearing of the stain.

You can now use the non-acetone nail polish remover for your nails and gently apply a bit of it onto the nail polish stain. This will help you in lifting the stain from the carpet effectively.

Method 3: Using window cleaner

Another alternative method for removing the nail polish stains from carpet is window cleaner. After you discover the nail polish stain, you have to blot as much stain as you can for remove the excess nail polish. Use a bit of sponge or dish cloth and apply a bit of window cleaner on it. Now, you have to scrub the stain in circular motion unless and until the stain is gone. Rinse the area affected by the stain with clean water and let it dry.

Final Words

If you want your carpet to look like new, you need to take care of it. So, these are some of the best and most effective steps on how to remove nail polish stain from carpet. You can try out these methods to remove the stain of the nail polish completely from the carpet. You can try any of the above mentioned methods to ensure the best result.