(Newswire.net -- February 16, 2020) -- Ok, so you’ve heard the news about the harmful and toxic ingredients commonly found in beauty products and you’ve started to do some research. If you’re just getting into the world of clean makeup, it can feel a bit overwhelming. How do you know where to start and what products and ingredients to avoid? While there is plenty to learn about clean makeup and clean beauty in general, definitions are a good place to start. Simply put, clean beauty products are non-toxic products that are made without ingredients that are linked to harmful health effects like hormone disruption, skin irritation, and cancer and that are ethically sourced and sustainable. If you’re looking for a quick list of ingredients to avoid, you can start by avoiding the following:

Parabens

Fragrances

Aluminum compounds

Ethoxylated agents

Formaldehyde

Refined petroleum

Hydroquinone

Talc

Triclosan

Silica

Oxybenzone

Now that you know what to avoid, what should you look for when you want to start using clean makeup?