(Newswire.net -- February 16, 2020) -- Shoes are often times an afterthought when trying to piece together the perfect look. Truth be told, we can completely understand why. They are at the bottom of your legs, where no one is really looking (or so we think). But the reality is, the right shoe can really make or break an outfit. When it comes to women’s office shoes, we often struggle to find the perfect medium between fashion and function without veering too far on either end of the spectrum. Do I want to look stylish or should I be more conserative? Can I hobble around the office in these great heels or should I just be comfy in my cubicle with these flats?

So many valid questions, but there’s a simple solution we’ve discovered: stay true to the classics. Invest in a few timeless styles that can serve the purpose of both style and functionality for your daily wear and you’ll feel confident that no matter what your upper half look may consist of, at least your shoes are on point.

Oxfords

What? An oxford? Isn’t that a men’s dress shoe, you ask? In the words of the wise Wreck it Ralph, “To that, I say, ha!” No, they certainly are not just for men. Our belief is that there is no greater symbol of femininity than to take things which have been emphatically believed to be masculine and reinvent them as a fashion forward staples for a modern woman’s wardrobe. Not only are oxfords comfortable, but their versatility makes them a top choice in our book. Whether worn in the perennial black or jazzed up with a pop of white, there are few bad options with the oxford.

Block Heel Pumps

Simple, comfortable and sophisticated. A quintessential must have for the working woman. The added height evokes a polished look without any embellishment. Of course, that’s not to say a fun print or color won’t provide the same sentiment. The simplistic design makes adding color to your look manageable without being over the top. Why we love a good block heel pump is how this basic shoe can elevate your look so effortlessly. Did we already mention comfortable? Because, that’s also a pretty sweet bonus.

Ballet Flats

Choosing the right pair is key. As we are all aware, there’s no one size fits all when it comes to shoes and the trick to finding the perfect ballet flat is by determining what type of support you require. In theory, they should be the most comfortable full coverage shoe ever, but many can attest to the contrary. If you have a high arch or flat feet, look for a flat that has built in padding inside for arch support. Flexible soled versions are ideal for traveling and are the better fit for those with wider feet. Keep with a design that remains true to the basic feel of the classic ballet flat to cement it’s spot as one of your favorite go to shoes.

Sticking to these traditional styles can give you the confidence that you’ve managed to piece the ideal look together without a hitch. Even if you had to hit the snooze button 3 times this morning, forgot you had an early meeting, or barely made it to the train on time. At the very least, an extra 5 to 10 minutes were spared not having to ponder what shoes will go with your outfit. These staples will ensure you can walk out the door looking fierce no matter how your day started. Now, sporting two completely different shoes altogether? That, we can’t help you with, but perhaps you are on to some new trend that even we aren’t privy to yet.