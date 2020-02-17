Are you a budding graphic designer? Here's how you can successfully develop a graphic design portfolio.

(Newswire.net -- February 17, 2020) -- Are you a budding graphic designer? If so, great! The world needs more creativity, lateral thinking and beautiful things. You’re probably an artist already, and just looking at a way that you can turn your talent into a career. It is possible, but it can be tricky starting. Most employers, whether you freelance or get a permanent role, will ask for a portfolio from applicants. Developing one isn’t impossible, it just requires a bit of hard work. So let’s learn how you can create a stunning portfolio that demonstrates both your creativity and your technical abilities.

Invest in Decent Ink

If you’re handing out hard copies of your designs, you want to use Epson inks to ensure a dazzling result. There’s no point putting the hard yards into a brilliant design, only to print it out using second-rate ink. Invest in decent ink, and a good printer, and get printing. Hand over your hard copy portfolio with a flourish, confident in knowing that your art looks amazing on the page.

Showcase a Variety of Styles

Employers or clients love to see that a graphic designer is capable of a variety of different styles. Some clients or businesses might have a variety of brands in their stable and want to know that a creative can design on-brand collateral for each of them. Show a variety of styles in your portfolio and demonstrate your diversity, as you never know which piece is going to pique their interest and turn into a job.

Help Out Your Friends

Are you struggling to come up with good ideas on your own? Is creating original designs for your portfolio a struggle? Why not reach out to your friends who run businesses or might want some design work done for invitations? As well as helping out friends, you are building your portfolio and demonstrating that you are capable of creating a brand or putting together a stunning wedding invitation. And you know that favours always come back around.

Build a Website

As well as having a hard copy portfolio, ready to take to interviews and potential clients, you can’t neglect the digital space. Being able to share a quick link over LinkedIn or via email is a great way to show that you’re one tech-savvy designer. Using a website builder, or by engaging a web designer, build a website that showcases your work. Make it simple, basic and easy to navigate. Three to four pages is enough. A landing page, your portfolio, an about you page and a contact form will do the trick.

Consider Volunteering

Is there a local charity or not-for-profit that works for a cause you support? Consider volunteering with them for a day or two a week, if you have the time and can afford it. This will give you a taste of working in-house and will allow you to build your portfolio. Just ask them from the start if you can use your designs for them in your portfolio. If you’re volunteering they should be more than okay with that.

A Creative Conclusion

There are a few things you can do to create a graphic design portfolio. First of all, invest in decent printer ink for your hard copy portfolio. Showcase a variety of styles and brand templates so you can demonstrate your capabilities. Help out friends or family to build up your portfolio. Don’t neglect the digital space - you’ll need a website. And finally, consider volunteering for a worthy cause to build your experience and portfolio. Put in the hard work and you’ll begin to develop a dazzling portfolio that will blow away your first real client!