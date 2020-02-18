It’s not easy budgeting as an entrepreneur, but here are tried-and-tested tips to make the process easier for you.

It’s not always easy to juggle your finances as an entrepreneur. The problem is, budgeting properly actually holds the lock and key to your business’ success. Today, we are going to share with you some solid tips that you can incorporate into your finances in order to manage it better and obtain faster ROI. Let’s get started!

Be on Top of Things

The main reason why a lot of entrepreneurs fail to even start budgeting is that they don’t even know where to start. Hence, the first thing that you should do is get on top of things first. Log all of the money you have, everything that you expect to be paid soon, and compare them with the income that you expect to come in. Create a modest estimate of your income so you have a lot of wiggle room. Remember the old saying: “Don’t count your eggs before they are hatched”. Don’t forget to take into account all your investments, properties, and inventory.

Finally, if you think that your accounts don’t tally, or if you have taken a loan out of your business fund to cover your personal expenses, then we highly suggest paying it back as soon as possible. You can even consider applying for personal loans for fair credit online.

Prioritize Organization

The next thing that you need to do is to organize your records. Keep everything related to your finances all in one place. Divide your papers and records into different categories as well. There are different methods to do so. You can use separate file folders, labels, and tabs. In fact, you can even use a color-coding system: red for urgent stuff like bills, green for things that you need to deal with in the future such as investment plans, and more.

Separate Your Accounts

To further organize your finances, we suggest dividing them into different accounts. You can open a personal account, a business account, and even an emergency fund account. In this way, you can track all your personal expenses, auto-deduct business-related bills from your business account, and still have a pool of financial resources to dip into in case a big opportunity or emergency expense comes along.

Use a Budgeting App

Another great tip that we can advise you is to use a budgeting app. While keeping track of all your finances in a notebook is helpful (writing all those numbers physically can provide a more intimate relationship with your finances), it still adds more work into your plate—something that a hectic entrepreneur can easily neglect and procrastinate on. Hence, make your life easier and find a budgeting solution that will allow you to organize all receipts, account activities, and even send you notifications of urgent bills to pay straight to your phone. There are a lot of apps, both paid and free to use. It can take a while to find the app that specifically matches your needs and preferences but believe us, it does exist. The best way to go about it is to still keep track of your finances diligently on your journal as you’re trying one app at a time. In this way, you won’t get lost in the loop if you ever don’t like its interface.

Set Your Financial Goals

Now that you are on top of all your finances and you even have a reliable budgeting app set up, you can move your sights towards the future already. List down all your financial goals (both short and long term) on a piece of paper and break them down into smaller, more actionable and achievable items. You can open a separate account if you’re saving up for a big-ticket investment, and don’t forget to set up a reward system every time you meet a milestone to keep you motivated.

Get a Financial Expert to Help You

Finally, we recognize that there’s still a lot of room for all of us to grow financially. There will also be times when you’ll find yourself overwhelmed, stuck, or in a financial problem that might seem impossible to solve. This is the reason why we recommend getting a financial mentor as well. Your mentor’s experience and priceless insight will not just assist you in managing your business’ finances, but he can also help you stay on track of the goals we have set earlier and reach them faster.

And now that everything is in place, the only thing that’s left for you to do is to simply just stick to it. Trust your system but still be flexible enough to make adjustments when needed. Managing your finances will be challenging, true, but as you gain experience and by keeping the tips we have shared with you in mind, we are confident that you will be able to attain all the financial goals you have set your mind on.

Author’s Bio

Lidia Staron is a part of the Content and Marketing team at OpenLoans.com. She contributes articles about the role of finance in the strategic-planning process.