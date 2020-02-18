Employers seldom talk about employee rights during the hiring process. Here are the rights you have as an employee.

Employers seldom talk about employee rights during the hiring process. Employees, too, rarely ask about their rights because of the joy of getting their dream job. However, you should know what is or is not acceptable in your workplace. Here are five employee rights that are essential to various aspects of employment:

1) Right to equal pay for equal work

Imagine you and your colleague have the same job title. Both of you have the same daily working hours. One day, you find out that your colleague earns more salary than you. Why? You have the same degree. You deliver the same amount of work. You started on the same day. You even share the same workstation. On what grounds is he/she earning more? You have the right to ask management for an explanation. You may have the right to sue the company for not paying an equal salary for equal work.

2) Right against harassment and discrimination

Has your colleague been hitting on you from day one? Do you feel uncomfortable when a certain employee is around? Is he/she sending you obscene messages, emails, or texts? If yes, you should speak to a sexual harassment and discrimination lawyer. Phillips & Associates, is one of the leading firms in New York providing services of experienced lawyers who fight against harassment cases. No one has the right to discriminate against you because of your color, race, disability, age, genetic information, national origin, sex, or religion.

3) Right to sick leave

Many companies don’t allow new employees to take any leave during their probation period. However, what if you are sick and bedridden? How will you go to work? What if the company threatens to fire you, if you don’t come to work? You have the right to sick leave. Speak to a discrimination lawyer about your complaints.

4) Right to confidentiality

Employees have the right to keep their genetic and medical information confidential from other employees. There are certain circumstances under which you may have to disclose some details to your employer. However, your employer is obligated to keep this information confidential from others in the office. Employees can exercise their right to confidentiality in the workplace.

5) Right to be paid promptly

Employers must pay their workers "promptly." Pay -- which must come in the form of either cash or a check -- should be received as soon after the most recent pay period as possible. The employer may not withhold any payment, and employees can't be forced to kick back any portion of their wages. In most cases, employers are expected to pay employees for any overtime due to them on the same day that they receive their regular paycheck.

