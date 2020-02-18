Help your digital marketing agency to grow by obtaining and using a White Label Demand Side Platform (DSP).

(Newswire.net -- February 18, 2020) -- Digital advertising has become – by far – the biggest marketing-discipline present today. In terms of spend and scalability. Generally speaking, digital advertising upholds the following subdisciplines:

SEO

SEA

Affiliate Marketing

Email Marketing (either on a proprietary or external database)

Social Advertising (Facebook/Instagram)

Then there is also;

Display Advertising

Within the subdisciplines of digital advertising, Display Advertising is by far the biggest; both in terms of spend and reach/scalability. Why is this the case? First, let’s understand what Display Advertising is.

Display Advertising could be described as; serving ads within an application or on a website. It doesn’t matter if it’s desktop or mobile internet activity; both fall within the same category; Display Advertising. These ‘ads’ can be;

Normal ‘display’ ads > which are .gif or .png. banners, and multiple slides/animations are possible.

Native ads > which are ads that have an editorial, native element - when served.

Rich Media ads > which are sophisticated banners that require separate hosting. These banners can have extensive animations and/or invite the consumer (on which phone an ad has been served) to engage with the ad. For example, by adding a gaming element to the ad.

Video ads > which are video clips. The most famous video platform (either for video advertisement or simply uploading a video) is, of course, YouTube. Note that YouTube also allows normal/static/non-video ads. Besides YouTube, hundreds of thousands of sites and apps allow video advertisement ad-slots – thus video ads can be served on pretty much all sites and apps (that allow advertisement).

Back to Display Advertising. Apart from f.e. YouTube (which sells his/her inventory via Google’s DV360 – which in turn, is the DSP owned by Google), a well-connected Demand Side Platform can serve in almost all apps and sites that allow advertisement. Not just in YouTube. Also, generally. Soeaking; Display Advertising is cheap. Hence many individual. devices (or; consumers) can be reached with a good, if not the best, ROI possible.

Back to the White Label DSP. A White labeled DSP is essentially a copy of a multi-million-dollar platform, that you can obtain for a one-time low fee or a lease construction. You can then ask for your own colors and logo to be applied within your/this DSP dashboard. You can even request a custom login portal, in which you can give your clients self-serve or managed accounts. Google does not offer a whitelabel DSP Solution. However, multiple DSP’s offer White Label DSP scenarios. Targetoo – for example - is such a company.

Help your (digital) agency to grow by obtaining and using a White Label DSP. More importantly; help your clients grow by using a multi-million-dollar platform (development-cost) for a one-time low fee, or a lease construction. Start offering Display Advertising to your clients today!